Shashalee Forbes Claims Victory in Women’s 100m at 58th P-T-S Meeting 2023

BANSKA BYSTRICA (SVK, Jul 20) – Jamaican Shashalee Forbes was victorious at today’s 58th P-T-S Meeting 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level series meeting.

In the women’s 100m, Shashalee Forbes dashed to victory in 11.10 seconds, aided by a favorable wind of 1.4 meters per second wind. Boglarka Takacs from Hungary finished closely behind with a time of 11.19 seconds. Viktoria Forster of Slovakia claimed third place and, in doing so, improved upon a 55-year-old Slovak record. Her time of 11.26 seconds bettered the previous record set by Eva Gleskova in Mexico in 1968.

Javon Francis ran 45.87 seconds for third in the men’s 400m, beaten by Gilles Bardon (FRA), 45.49, and Patrik Sorm (CZE), 45.75.

Adelle Tracey (JAM) secured third place in the women’s 800m, clocking a season-best time of 2:00.40 in the race, won by Anita Horvat (SLO) with a time of 1:59.91.

Kyron McMaster Shines with Meeting Record in Men’s 400m Hurdles

The main track and field news of the meet, however, came from British Virgin Islands’ Kyron McMaster, who delivered an exceptional performance, clocking an impressive time of 47.26 in the 400m hurdles to win at the

McMaster’s mark secured him the meeting record and his second-best time ever. He also moved to third on the season’s top list. David Kendziera of the United States claimed the second position with a time of 48.95.

In the shot put event, Payton Otterdahl of the USA showcased his strength and skill by throwing a remarkable 22.11 meters, setting a meeting record and a personal best. Chukwuebuka Enekwechi from Nigeria took second place with a throw of 21.40 meters. Marcus Thomsen of Norway secured third place with a personal best of 21.12 meters.

Italy’s Ayomide Folorunso also left her mark on the event, achieving a meeting record of 54.44 seconds in the women’s 400m hurdles. She showcased her prowess by defeating Noura Ennadi of Morocco, who earned a personal best of 54.48 seconds. Rebecca Sartori, another Italian athlete, set a personal best of 55.07 seconds.

Viktoria Forster continued to impress in the women’s 100m hurdles, equalling the national record with 12.82 seconds and finishing second. She only fell short of the dominant American athlete Amber Hughes, who stormed to victory with a new personal best of 12.68 seconds, aided by a wind of 1.6 meters per second. Luca Kozak of Hungary finished in third place, matching Forster’s time of 12.82 seconds.

Ama Pipi Sets Personal Best in Women’s 400m

Ama Pipi from Great Britain showcased her speed and endurance in the women’s 400m, setting a new personal best and breaking the Budapest standard of 50.75 seconds. Modesta Juste Morauskaite from Lithuania finished in second place with 51.19 seconds.

Anita Wlodarczyk, the hammer throw star from Poland, continued to dominate her event, improving her performance with a throw of 74.81 meters, surpassing both the Budapest and Paris standards. In the men’s hammer throw, Mykhaylo Kokhan from Ukraine claimed victory with a distance of 78.62 meters.

Slovakian athlete Jan Volko delighted the home crowd with two outstanding performances in the men’s sprint events. He blazed through the 100m race in 10.21 seconds, accompanied by a tailwind of 1.7 meters per second, securing the top spot. Volko continued his success in the 200m, crossing the finish line in 20.58 seconds, aided by a wind of 1.6 meters per second. Filip Federic, also representing Slovakia, shone in the 200m race, setting a new under-20 national record of 20.88 seconds.

Other notable victories included Cyprian Mrzyglod of Poland, who triumphed in the javelin event with a throw of 82.04 meters, surpassing his best. Jakub Kubinec finished in second place with a personal best of 79.71 meters. Gilles Biron of France showcased his speed in the men’s 400m, claiming victory with a time of 45.49 seconds. Patrik Sorm from the Czech Republic secured second place with a time of 45.75 seconds.

Anita Horvat from Slovenia displayed her stamina and tactical prowess in the women’s 800m, finishing first in 1:59.91. Cole Walsh of the USA emerged victorious in the men’s pole vault, clearing a height of 5.62 meters. The women’s long jump event was won by Pauline Hondema from the Netherlands with a distance of 6.42 meters, aided by a wind of 1.2 meters per second.

The 58th edition of the TIPOS PTS meeting undoubtedly showcased exceptional performances and saw the emergence of new meeting records across various events. The rivalry among some of the top track and field athletes impressive was impressive based on the displays of skill and determination that thrilled the spectators.

