Zandrion Barnes Wins 400m, Walcott Shines at TT Championships

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – The Trinidad and Tobago National Championships saw Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott win the javelin event with a throw of 80.41 meters on Saturday (29 Jul).

Jamaican-based Dorian Charles secured the silver medal in the javelin with a throw of 63.54m, while Anthony Diaz settled for bronze at 63.37.

Also in track and field news this weekend, Jonielle Smith and Amoi Brown Set New Records at CAS Meeting International 2023 and Kishane Thompson Clocks Sub-10 Time in Men’s 100m Heat at CAS Meeting International 2023

In the international races, Jamaican Zandrion Barnes and Guyanese Emmanuel Archibald emerged victorious.

Emmanuel Archibald won the men’s 100m in 10.23 (after running 10.22 in the heats), and Zandrion Barnes claimed victory in the 400m with a time of 45.78.

Miles Lewis from Puerto Rico (10.38) and Mario Burke from Barbados (10.63) took second and third place, respectively, in the men’s 100m. Simeon Adams from Guyana was the only other competitor in Barnes’ 400m race, finishing with a time of 48.44.

In the women’s 100m, Michelle-Lee Ahye secured the top spot with a time of 11.31 (+0.9). Reyare Thomas earned the silver medal in 11.43, while Akilah Lewis took the bronze with a time of 11.52.

On the men’s side, Devin Augustine emerged victorious in the 100m with a time of 10.26 (+1.4), narrowly beating Jerod Elcock, who finished closely at 10.27.

Asa Guevara dominated the 400m, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 46.06. Joshua St Clair claimed the runner-up spot with a time of 46.40, while veteran Renny Quow secured bronze in 46.71 seconds.

Tyra Gittens excelled in the Women’s long jump, claiming the gold medal with a remarkable leap of 6.33m.

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on the latest track and field news, live streams, results, and opinions! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Don't miss out on the exciting world of athletics! 🌟 #TrackAndField #AthleticsUpdates #StayInformed