Kishane Thompson Clocks Sub-10 Time in Men’s 100m Heat at CAS Meeting International 2023

Kishane Thompson, Jamaica’s newest rising star, broke the 10-second barrier at Sunday’s (30 Jul) CAS Meeting International 2023 in Schifflange, Luxembourg. The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger series.

Thompson, who stunned the world with a 9.91 at the Jamaica Trials, continued to impress, clocking 9.99 seconds to qualify for the final later today. In the men’s 100m heat, he outpaced Great Britain’s David Morgan-Harrison (10.30) and Melbin Marcelino (10.40).

This marks Kishane Thompson’s second race since the Jamaica Trials, where he ran 10.05 at the Monaco Diamond League Meet on July 21.

In the men’s 1500m, German athlete George Keen secured victory with a time of 3:49.35, while Jan Eric Busing came in second with 3:50.70.

These performances showcase the tremendous talent and potential of Kishane Thompson as he continues to make a name for himself on the international track and field stage.

