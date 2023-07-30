caribshopper
Kishane Thompson Clocks Sub-10 Time in Men’s 100m Heat at CAS Meeting International 2023

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 30, 2023
Jamaica's Rising Star, Kishane Thompson, Breaks 10-Second Barrier at CAS Meeting International 2023

Kishane Thompson, Jamaica’s newest rising star, broke the 10-second barrier at Sunday’s (30 Jul) CAS Meeting International 2023 in Schifflange, Luxembourg. The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour – Challenger series.

Thompson, who stunned the world with a 9.91 at the Jamaica Trials, continued to impress, clocking 9.99 seconds to qualify for the final later today. In the men’s 100m heat, he outpaced Great Britain’s David Morgan-Harrison (10.30) and Melbin Marcelino (10.40).

This marks Kishane Thompson’s second race since the Jamaica Trials, where he ran 10.05 at the Monaco Diamond League Meet on July 21.
In the men’s 1500m, German athlete George Keen secured victory with a time of 3:49.35, while Jan Eric Busing came in second with 3:50.70.

These performances showcase the tremendous talent and potential of Kishane Thompson as he continues to make a name for himself on the international track and field stage.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

