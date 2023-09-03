Jonielle Smith at the ISTAF Berlin Women's 100m Sprin
Jonielle Smith finish third in the women's 100m at the ISTAF Berlin on Sunday, 3 Sept

Jenna Prandini of the USA clinched the top spot in the women’s 100m sprint at the ISTAF Berlin meet held at the Olympiastadion on September 3, 2023. 

The American sprinter clocked a time of 11.24 seconds, narrowly beating Belgium’s Rani Rosius, who finished second with a time of 11.32 seconds. Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith rounded out the top three, crossing the finish line at 11.33 seconds.

Other Notable Performances

While the top three finishers were the talk of the event, other athletes also put up commendable performances. Lorène Dorcas Bazolo of Portugal finished fourth with a time of 11.41 seconds. Germany’s Rebekka Haase and Maboundou Koné of Côte d’Ivoire followed closely, clocking times of 11.47 and 11.51 seconds, respectively.

Jamaica’s Presence Felt

Jonielle Smith wasn’t the only Jamaican in the race, but she was the one who made it to the top three. Her performance is particularly noteworthy given that the world lead time of 10.65 seconds is held by another Jamaican, Shericka Jackson, as of July 7, 2023. Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA won the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships by equalling Jackson’s world lead of 10.65

A Tight Race Under Cloudy Skies

The weather conditions were mostly cloudy with a temperature of 20°C and 55% humidity. The wind was relatively calm at +0.1 m/s, making for a fair race. Jenna Prandini, born in 1992, took off from lane 5 with a reaction time of 0.157 seconds. Rani Rosius, the young Belgian sprinter born in 2000, started from lane 7 and had a reaction time of 0.154 seconds. Jonielle Smith, representing Jamaica, was born in 1996 and had the quickest reaction time of 0.143 seconds from lane 4.

ISTAF Berlin Women’s 100m Sprint

Name Country Time
Jenna Prandini USA 11.24
Rani Rosius BEL 11.32
Jonielle Smith JAM 11.33
Lorène Dorcas Bazolo POR 11.41
Rebekka Haase GER 11.47
Maboundou Koné CIV 11.51
Lisa Marie Kwayie GER 11.54
Louise Wieland GER 11.67
Lilith Belau GER 12.48
