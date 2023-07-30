Surprises at Canadian Championships: Aaron Brown Triumphs, De Grasse Misses Out

Aaron Brown sprinted to his eleventh national title in the 100m event at the Canadian Championships on the weekend. Clocking 10.08 (+0.9m/s wind), Brown left his rivals trailing behind.

Brendon Rodney finished second in 10.12 (after a blazing 10.00 at +1.6m/s wind in the heats), while Bismark Boateng and Jerome Blake followed closely at 10.17 and 10.19, respectively (Blake had set the track ablaze in the heats with a stunning 10.06).

However, the competition wasn’t without its surprises. The Olympic Games champion Andre DeGrasse faced an unexpected setback, finishing third in his heat with a time of 10.21, failing to progress from the semi-finals.

On the women’s side, Khamica Bingham emerged triumphant in the 100m, storming to victory in 11.25 (+0.8), after an impressive windy 11.14 (+2.6) in the heats.

Meanwhile, the U20 boys’ 100m saw Storm Zablocki making waves with a notable performance, finishing at 10.35.

In the field events, hammer thrower Camryn Rogers etched her name in history, setting a Championship Record with an astounding 77.43m. The heptathlon turned into an intense battle, with Nicole Ostertag securing the crown, edging past Georgia Ellenwood by a mere 18 points (6,019 to 6,001).

Saturday’s action brought even more excitement. Alysha Newman soared to a season-best clearance of 4.73m in the pole vault, while Sarah Mitton shone in the shot put with an impressive throw of 19.69. Ethan Katzberg gave a jaw-dropping performance in the men’s hammer throw, reaching a personal best of 78.73.

The middle-distance race witnessed a commanding display from Marco Arop, who dominated the 800m with an astonishing time of 1:44.64.

Over in the hurdles, Craig Thorne stole the spotlight, claiming victory in the men’s 110m event with a quick 13.59, outshining decathlon star Damian Warner at 13.73. Michelle Harrison emerged as the queen of the women’s 100m hurdles, crossing the line in 12.82.

In the U20 boys’ 400m, Christopher Morales-Williams delivered an outstanding performance, achieving a personal best time of 45.48, leaving fans in awe.

With such electrifying displays of talent and determination, the LANGLEY track and field event proved to be a true spectacle for athletes and fans alike.

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on the latest track and field news, live streams, results, and opinions! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Don't miss out on the exciting world of athletics! 🌟 #TrackAndField #AthleticsUpdates #StayInformed