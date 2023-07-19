Jamaica’s Athletes Face Visa Waiver Setback for NACAC U18/U23 Championship

Jamaica’s athletes have encountered a setback on their journey to the NACAC U18/U23 Championship in Costa Rica. Unforeseen visa waiver issues have emerged as a roadblock, causing delays in their departure and casting doubt on their entry into Costa Rica.

As the Championships draw nearer, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and other relevant authorities have sprung into action, diligently working to find solutions and ensure the team’s timely arrival.

“The departure of a group of athletes scheduled to depart today for the NACAC U18 / U23 championship was delayed due to the non-issuance of a requested waiver on the Visa requirement for entry into Costa Rica.



The group of twenty-one (21) athletes is a part of a large group of forty-nine (49) athletes and officials

who were scheduled to fly into Santa Domingo today and overnight before departing to Costa Rica on

Wednesday July 19, 2023, where they would be joined by a second group travelling through Panama

on Wednesday.



After our Championships it was expected that the requested waiver would have been approved in time

for the athletes to be granted entry upon arrival in Costa Rica. The airline was not able to Board the

athletes without the requisite document even though they were booked on a separate flight into Costa

Rica on Wednesday.



It should be noted that the JAAA has been in constant dialogue with the Local Organizing Committee

in Costa Rica as well as the NACAC leadership over the last few weeks to ensure that all required

documentation were in place for the team to travel. Both organizations are now indicating that they are

making every attempt to facilitate the arrival of the second group through Panama tomorrow as well

as any arrangement that may be made to have the affected athletes arrive in time for the

Championships.



The JAAA regrets that despite its best efforts, along with that of the Ministry of Gender, Culture,

Entertainment and Sport and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Travel, we have not been able

to ensure an unencumbered trip for our athletes.”

