Watch Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Meeting de Madrid 2023 Live Stream and Live Results

Jul 22, 2023
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Jamaica Trials 2022
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican reigning five-time world champion, is leaving no stone unturned in her preparations for the upcoming World Athletics Championships. On Saturday (22 Jul), she will be showcasing her incredible talent in the highly anticipated 100m race at the prestigious Meeting de Madrid 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event.

The Meeting de Madrid 2023 will take place at the iconic Vallehermoso Stadium in Madrid, promising an electrifying atmosphere for spectators. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcasted live on RTVE Tele Deporte, commencing at 2:30 p.m. ET. International viewers outside of Spain can access the coverage using a VPN. Don’t miss the action – WATCH LIVE – RTVE Tele Deporte.

f you are unable to watch the meet in your location here is how to access live stream:

  1. Get VPN (you can try Pure VPN here)
  2. Connect to Spain server to watch the live stream on Tele Deporte

On Thursday (20), Fraser-Pryce commenced her 100m campaign in Luzern with an impressive time of 10.82 seconds, leaving fans in awe of her speed and prowess on the track.

As she heads into the Meeting de Madrid 2023, Fraser-Pryce aims to assert her dominance and make a resounding statement to her rivals, including Shericka Jackson, Sha’Carri Richardson, Marie Josée Ta Lou, and Julien Alfred. Her performance in Madrid will underscore her position as a major contender for the coveted gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Anticipation is mounting as Fraser-Pryce goes head-to-head with her fellow Jamaican compatriot, the talented Shashalee Forbes. Forbes, securing second place at the Jamaica National Championships, boasts an impressive personal best of 10.96 seconds. Fresh off an outstanding performance at Banská Bystrica, Forbes is expected to bring fierce competition to the track, making their clash one not to be missed.

Meeting de Madrid 2023 – Live Results

SATURDAY, 22nd JULY
TimeEventCategory
2:30Hammer ThrowWomenFinal
2:35Shot PutMenFinal
2:40400m hurdlesWomenFinal
2:45Pole VaultMenFinal
2:50400mMenFinal B
2:57400mMenFinal A
3:05High JumpWomenFinal
3:10200mMenFinal
3:20800mMenFinal B
3:30800mWomenFinal
3:401500mWomenFinal
3:40Triple JumpWomenFinal
3:55110m hurdlesMenFinal B
4:00Javelin ThrowMenFinal
4:03110m hurdlesMenFinal A
4:15100m hurdlesWomenFinal B
4:25100m hurdlesWomenFinal A
4:36100mWomenFinal
4:50800mMenFinal A
