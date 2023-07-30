caribshopper
Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, and Shanieka Ricketts Triumph at Leverkusen Meet

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 30, 2023
Yohan Blake out of 200m semis at Oregon22

Jamaican stars Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting held in Leverkusen, Germany, on Saturday (29 Jul).

Yohan Blake dominated the Men’s 100m, showcasing his best speed of 2023 with a season equalling 10.01 seconds. He faced stiff competition from Jeremiah Azu of the UK, who clocked an impressive 10.04 seconds to secure second place. Seye Ogunlewe of Nigeria claimed third with a time of 10.17 seconds.
In the heats, the second fastest man, Yohan Blake, who may miss the Budapest 2023 World Championships because of a false start at the Jamaica Trials, ran 10.07 to lead the qualifiers into the final.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s 100m, the talented Briana Williams claimed the top spot with a time of 11.38 seconds, narrowly edging out Bree Masters of Australia, who finished a close second with 11.39 seconds. Lisa Marie Kwayie of Germany secured third place with a time of 11.53 seconds.

In the women’s triple jump, Shanieka Ricketts demonstrated her dominance by leaping to a remarkable distance of 14.52 meters on her second attempt, securing her victory. Ricketts’ first attempt also yielded an impressive 14.40 meters. German athlete Maria Purtsa took second place with a jump of 13.69 meters. Jamaican Kimberly Williams claimed third place with a distance of 13.58 meters.

The True Athletes Classic was an exciting and competitive event, with these outstanding Jamaican athletes leaving an indelible mark on the track and field world.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

