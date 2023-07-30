Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, and Shanieka Ricketts Triumph at Leverkusen Meet

Jamaican stars Yohan Blake, Briana Williams, and Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious at the True Athletes Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze Meeting held in Leverkusen, Germany, on Saturday (29 Jul).

Yohan Blake dominated the Men’s 100m, showcasing his best speed of 2023 with a season equalling 10.01 seconds. He faced stiff competition from Jeremiah Azu of the UK, who clocked an impressive 10.04 seconds to secure second place. Seye Ogunlewe of Nigeria claimed third with a time of 10.17 seconds.

In the heats, the second fastest man, Yohan Blake, who may miss the Budapest 2023 World Championships because of a false start at the Jamaica Trials, ran 10.07 to lead the qualifiers into the final.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s 100m, the talented Briana Williams claimed the top spot with a time of 11.38 seconds, narrowly edging out Bree Masters of Australia, who finished a close second with 11.39 seconds. Lisa Marie Kwayie of Germany secured third place with a time of 11.53 seconds.

In the women’s triple jump, Shanieka Ricketts demonstrated her dominance by leaping to a remarkable distance of 14.52 meters on her second attempt, securing her victory. Ricketts’ first attempt also yielded an impressive 14.40 meters. German athlete Maria Purtsa took second place with a jump of 13.69 meters. Jamaican Kimberly Williams claimed third place with a distance of 13.58 meters.

The True Athletes Classic was an exciting and competitive event, with these outstanding Jamaican athletes leaving an indelible mark on the track and field world.

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on the latest track and field news, live streams, results, and opinions! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Don't miss out on the exciting world of athletics! 🌟 #TrackAndField #AthleticsUpdates #StayInformed