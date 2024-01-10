Shericka Jackson is set to open her season in a keenly awaited women’s 60m event at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College this Saturday (13 January).

Shericka Jackson, a two-time world champion in the 200m and silver medalist in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships, will compete against an array of local talent. She is also celebrated as the 2023 Diamond League sprint double victor.

On Tuesday, Shericka Jackson shared on her social media page, “Recap Tuesday because it’s track season” which was followed by #LetsBringIt#RoadToParis2024#TeamJacko#HumbleSoul#MovingInFaith#Puma#Wata#Scotiabank.

Joining her in the competition is Barbadian athlete Sada Williams, who shares training sessions with Jackson at MVP. Williams is a consecutive World Championships bronze medalist in the 400m and will step down in distance for the short sprint. ALSO READ: JAAA Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet Unveils Exciting Event Schedule at G.C. Foster College

The stellar lineup also features Tina Clayton, who has twice been crowned World U20 champion in the 100m, and her twin sister Tia. Serena Cole, Ramona Burchell, Anthonique Strachan, Jonielle Smith, Shockoria Wallace, Natasha Morrison, Janice Russell, Krystal Sloley, and Janeen Brown will contribute to the event’s high caliber.

Kishane Thompson, Eyes Victory: Set to Dazzle at JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Event

On the men’s front, Kishane Thompson, who grabbed attention last season with a stunning 9.85 performance, will lead the field alongside MVP colleague Rohan Watson, a finalist at the Budapest ’23 World Championships. They will be joined by Tajay Gayle, Rusheen McDonald, Shawn-D Thompson, Odaine McPherson, Michael Campbell, and Ramone Branswell, who are all slated to compete.

Men 99 & Under 60 Meter Dash OPEN:

Wilson, Kristoff – 21 – MVP Sharp, Michael – 26 – G C Foster Williams, Glenford – 18 – MVP Williams, Mario – 27 – MVP Tomlinson, David – 22 – G C Foster Parkinson, Chevaugh – 22 – G C Foster Diosi, Jahiem – 22 – G C Foster Green, Kasheem – 26 – MVP Gibson, Christopher – 23 – MVP Pittersgill, Norman – 26 – MVP Fearon, Zeneal – 26 – MVP Sayles, Demar – 23 – MVP Sewell, Romal – 27 – MVP Lee, Davy – 28 – MVP Sommerville, Odain – 22 – Utech Strachan, De’Jhaun – 18 – Utech Richards, Raymond – 22 – Utech Sergeant, Milton – 20 – Utech Gayle, Tajay – 27 – MVP McDonald, Rusheen – 31 – MVP Webber, Ryan – 20 – Utech Gordon, Javae – 19 – Utech Gordon, Tadayne – 22 – Utech Thompson, Shawn-D – 26 – Sprintec Card, Gary – 16 – Wolmers Boys Montaque, Devaughnte – 19 – Utech Moore, Jafar – 20 – Utech Mickiel, Najay – 20 – Utech McPherson, Odaine – 24 – G C Foster Whyte, Jevaughn – 22 – G C Foster Simmonds, Earl – 21 – G C Foster Dacres, Andrae – 22 – G C Foster Austin, Daniel – 21 – Utech Blossom, Nicholai – 20 – Utech Grant, Jerome – 18 – EXED James, Jordan – 21 – G C Foster Fleming, Davin – 22 – G C Foster White, Javanne – 21 – Motorcade Newby, Jeevan – 19 – Motorcade Compton, Mckish – 26 – G C Foster Hyman, Tevin – 18 – G C Foster Morgan, Jhordane – 19 – G C Foster Dyett, Jalen – 23 – MVP Ebanks, Nishion – 23 – MVP Bryan, Joel – 22 – MVP Campbell, Micheal – 26 – MVP Miller, Wendell – 20 – MVP Phillips, Odario – 26 – MVP Hyman, Tyrece – 18 – MVP Esson, Clive – 20 – Utech Gordon, Emil – 20 – Utech Bryan, Shawn – 19 – Utech Watson, Rohan – 21 – MVP Barnswell, Ramone – 35 – MVP Thompson, Kishane – 22 – MVP

Women 99 & Under 60 Meter Dash OPEN:

Clayton, Tia – 19 – MVP Brown, Janeek – 25 – MVP Cole, Serena – 19 – MVP Clayton, Tina – 19 – MVP Burchell, Remona – 31 – Sprintec Virgo, Michala – 16 – Utech Brown, Amoi – 24 – MVP Williams, Jodean – 29 – Sprintec Strachan, Anthonique – 30 – MVP Smith, Jonielle – 27 – MVP Williams, Sada – 25 – MVP Wallace, Shockoria – 30 – MVP McPherson, Stephenie-Ann – 34 – MVP Jackson, Shericka – 29 – MVP Russell, Janieve – 29 – MVP Morrison, Natasha – 30 – MVP Brady, Annalice – 19 – Utech Bennett, Jaden – 19 – Utech Eristee, Akrisa – 20 – Utech Dawson, Shanniel – 21 – Utech Lewis, Doniellia – 17 – Holmwood Moodie, Mickaell – 21 – G C Foster Beckford, Alexia – 18 – Utech Anderson, Shana Kay – 20 – Utech Matthews, Trishauna – 25 – Utech Malcolm, Asasia – 18 – Utech Sloley, Krystal – 21 – Utech Niles, Kishawna – 18 – Utech Harris, Deandra – 16 – Utech Francis, Briana – 20 – Utech Lewis, Luana – 19 – Utech

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity