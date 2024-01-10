Shericka Jackson wins the women's 100m in a championship record 10.83 at the NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahamas.
Shericka Jackson is set to open her season in a keenly awaited women’s 60m event at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College this Saturday (13 January).

Shericka Jackson, a two-time world champion in the 200m and silver medalist in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships, will compete against an array of local talent. She is also celebrated as the 2023 Diamond League sprint double victor.

On Tuesday, Shericka Jackson shared on her social media page, “Recap Tuesday because it’s track season” which was followed by #LetsBringIt#RoadToParis2024#TeamJacko#HumbleSoul#MovingInFaith#Puma#Wata#Scotiabank.

Joining her in the competition is Barbadian athlete Sada Williams, who shares training sessions with Jackson at MVP. Williams is a consecutive World Championships bronze medalist in the 400m and will step down in distance for the short sprint. ALSO READ: JAAA Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet Unveils Exciting Event Schedule at G.C. Foster College

The stellar lineup also features Tina Clayton, who has twice been crowned World U20 champion in the 100m, and her twin sister Tia. Serena Cole, Ramona Burchell, Anthonique Strachan, Jonielle Smith, Shockoria Wallace, Natasha Morrison, Janice Russell, Krystal Sloley, and Janeen Brown will contribute to the event’s high caliber.

On the men’s front, Kishane Thompson, who grabbed attention last season with a stunning 9.85 performance, will lead the field alongside MVP colleague Rohan Watson, a finalist at the Budapest ’23 World Championships. They will be joined by Tajay Gayle, Rusheen McDonald, Shawn-D Thompson, Odaine McPherson, Michael Campbell, and Ramone Branswell, who are all slated to compete.

Men 99 & Under 60 Meter Dash OPEN:

  1. Wilson, Kristoff – 21 – MVP
  2. Sharp, Michael – 26 – G C Foster
  3. Williams, Glenford – 18 – MVP
  4. Williams, Mario – 27 – MVP
  5. Tomlinson, David – 22 – G C Foster
  6. Parkinson, Chevaugh – 22 – G C Foster
  7. Diosi, Jahiem – 22 – G C Foster
  8. Green, Kasheem – 26 – MVP
  9. Gibson, Christopher – 23 – MVP
  10. Pittersgill, Norman – 26 – MVP
  11. Fearon, Zeneal – 26 – MVP
  12. Sayles, Demar – 23 – MVP
  13. Sewell, Romal – 27 – MVP
  14. Lee, Davy – 28 – MVP
  15. Sommerville, Odain – 22 – Utech
  16. Strachan, De’Jhaun – 18 – Utech
  17. Richards, Raymond – 22 – Utech
  18. Sergeant, Milton – 20 – Utech
  19. Gayle, Tajay – 27 – MVP
  20. McDonald, Rusheen – 31 – MVP
  21. Webber, Ryan – 20 – Utech
  22. Gordon, Javae – 19 – Utech
  23. Gordon, Tadayne – 22 – Utech
  24. Thompson, Shawn-D – 26 – Sprintec
  25. Card, Gary – 16 – Wolmers Boys
  26. Montaque, Devaughnte – 19 – Utech
  27. Moore, Jafar – 20 – Utech
  28. Mickiel, Najay – 20 – Utech
  29. McPherson, Odaine – 24 – G C Foster
  30. Whyte, Jevaughn – 22 – G C Foster
  31. Simmonds, Earl – 21 – G C Foster
  32. Dacres, Andrae – 22 – G C Foster
  33. Austin, Daniel – 21 – Utech
  34. Blossom, Nicholai – 20 – Utech
  35. Grant, Jerome – 18 – EXED
  36. James, Jordan – 21 – G C Foster
  37. Fleming, Davin – 22 – G C Foster
  38. White, Javanne – 21 – Motorcade
  39. Newby, Jeevan – 19 – Motorcade
  40. Compton, Mckish – 26 – G C Foster
  41. Hyman, Tevin – 18 – G C Foster
  42. Morgan, Jhordane – 19 – G C Foster
  43. Dyett, Jalen – 23 – MVP
  44. Ebanks, Nishion – 23 – MVP
  45. Bryan, Joel – 22 – MVP
  46. Campbell, Micheal – 26 – MVP
  47. Miller, Wendell – 20 – MVP
  48. Phillips, Odario – 26 – MVP
  49. Hyman, Tyrece – 18 – MVP
  50. Esson, Clive – 20 – Utech
  51. Gordon, Emil – 20 – Utech
  52. Bryan, Shawn – 19 – Utech
  53. Watson, Rohan – 21 – MVP
  54. Barnswell, Ramone – 35 – MVP
  55. Thompson, Kishane – 22 – MVP

Women 99 & Under 60 Meter Dash OPEN:

  1. Clayton, Tia – 19 – MVP
  2. Brown, Janeek – 25 – MVP
  3. Cole, Serena – 19 – MVP
  4. Clayton, Tina – 19 – MVP
  5. Burchell, Remona – 31 – Sprintec
  6. Virgo, Michala – 16 – Utech
  7. Brown, Amoi – 24 – MVP
  8. Williams, Jodean – 29 – Sprintec
  9. Strachan, Anthonique – 30 – MVP
  10. Smith, Jonielle – 27 – MVP
  11. Williams, Sada – 25 – MVP
  12. Wallace, Shockoria – 30 – MVP
  13. McPherson, Stephenie-Ann – 34 – MVP
  14. Jackson, Shericka – 29 – MVP
  15. Russell, Janieve – 29 – MVP
  16. Morrison, Natasha – 30 – MVP
  17. Brady, Annalice – 19 – Utech
  18. Bennett, Jaden – 19 – Utech
  19. Eristee, Akrisa – 20 – Utech
  20. Dawson, Shanniel – 21 – Utech
  21. Lewis, Doniellia – 17 – Holmwood
  22. Moodie, Mickaell – 21 – G C Foster
  23. Beckford, Alexia – 18 – Utech
  24. Anderson, Shana Kay – 20 – Utech
  25. Matthews, Trishauna – 25 – Utech
  26. Malcolm, Asasia – 18 – Utech
  27. Sloley, Krystal – 21 – Utech
  28. Niles, Kishawna – 18 – Utech
  29. Harris, Deandra – 16 – Utech
  30. Francis, Briana – 20 – Utech
  31. Lewis, Luana – 19 – Utech

