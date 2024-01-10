Shericka Jackson is set to open her season in a keenly awaited women’s 60m event at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College this Saturday (13 January).
- ALSO READ:
- Jamaican Ackelia Smith and Record-Breaker Leo Neugebauer Spotlighted on Bowerman Watch List
- Jamaica’s Beckford, Hibbert, and Pinnock Headline Razorbacks on Prestigious Bowerman Watch List
Shericka Jackson, a two-time world champion in the 200m and silver medalist in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships, will compete against an array of local talent. She is also celebrated as the 2023 Diamond League sprint double victor.
On Tuesday, Shericka Jackson shared on her social media page, “Recap Tuesday because it’s track season” which was followed by #LetsBringIt#RoadToParis2024#TeamJacko#HumbleSoul#MovingInFaith#Puma#Wata#Scotiabank.
Joining her in the competition is Barbadian athlete Sada Williams, who shares training sessions with Jackson at MVP. Williams is a consecutive World Championships bronze medalist in the 400m and will step down in distance for the short sprint. ALSO READ: JAAA Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet Unveils Exciting Event Schedule at G.C. Foster College
The stellar lineup also features Tina Clayton, who has twice been crowned World U20 champion in the 100m, and her twin sister Tia. Serena Cole, Ramona Burchell, Anthonique Strachan, Jonielle Smith, Shockoria Wallace, Natasha Morrison, Janice Russell, Krystal Sloley, and Janeen Brown will contribute to the event’s high caliber.
Kishane Thompson, Eyes Victory: Set to Dazzle at JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Event
On the men’s front, Kishane Thompson, who grabbed attention last season with a stunning 9.85 performance, will lead the field alongside MVP colleague Rohan Watson, a finalist at the Budapest ’23 World Championships. They will be joined by Tajay Gayle, Rusheen McDonald, Shawn-D Thompson, Odaine McPherson, Michael Campbell, and Ramone Branswell, who are all slated to compete.
Men 99 & Under 60 Meter Dash OPEN:
- Wilson, Kristoff – 21 – MVP
- Sharp, Michael – 26 – G C Foster
- Williams, Glenford – 18 – MVP
- Williams, Mario – 27 – MVP
- Tomlinson, David – 22 – G C Foster
- Parkinson, Chevaugh – 22 – G C Foster
- Diosi, Jahiem – 22 – G C Foster
- Green, Kasheem – 26 – MVP
- Gibson, Christopher – 23 – MVP
- Pittersgill, Norman – 26 – MVP
- Fearon, Zeneal – 26 – MVP
- Sayles, Demar – 23 – MVP
- Sewell, Romal – 27 – MVP
- Lee, Davy – 28 – MVP
- Sommerville, Odain – 22 – Utech
- Strachan, De’Jhaun – 18 – Utech
- Richards, Raymond – 22 – Utech
- Sergeant, Milton – 20 – Utech
- Gayle, Tajay – 27 – MVP
- McDonald, Rusheen – 31 – MVP
- Webber, Ryan – 20 – Utech
- Gordon, Javae – 19 – Utech
- Gordon, Tadayne – 22 – Utech
- Thompson, Shawn-D – 26 – Sprintec
- Card, Gary – 16 – Wolmers Boys
- Montaque, Devaughnte – 19 – Utech
- Moore, Jafar – 20 – Utech
- Mickiel, Najay – 20 – Utech
- McPherson, Odaine – 24 – G C Foster
- Whyte, Jevaughn – 22 – G C Foster
- Simmonds, Earl – 21 – G C Foster
- Dacres, Andrae – 22 – G C Foster
- Austin, Daniel – 21 – Utech
- Blossom, Nicholai – 20 – Utech
- Grant, Jerome – 18 – EXED
- James, Jordan – 21 – G C Foster
- Fleming, Davin – 22 – G C Foster
- White, Javanne – 21 – Motorcade
- Newby, Jeevan – 19 – Motorcade
- Compton, Mckish – 26 – G C Foster
- Hyman, Tevin – 18 – G C Foster
- Morgan, Jhordane – 19 – G C Foster
- Dyett, Jalen – 23 – MVP
- Ebanks, Nishion – 23 – MVP
- Bryan, Joel – 22 – MVP
- Campbell, Micheal – 26 – MVP
- Miller, Wendell – 20 – MVP
- Phillips, Odario – 26 – MVP
- Hyman, Tyrece – 18 – MVP
- Esson, Clive – 20 – Utech
- Gordon, Emil – 20 – Utech
- Bryan, Shawn – 19 – Utech
- Watson, Rohan – 21 – MVP
- Barnswell, Ramone – 35 – MVP
- Thompson, Kishane – 22 – MVP
Women 99 & Under 60 Meter Dash OPEN:
- Clayton, Tia – 19 – MVP
- Brown, Janeek – 25 – MVP
- Cole, Serena – 19 – MVP
- Clayton, Tina – 19 – MVP
- Burchell, Remona – 31 – Sprintec
- Virgo, Michala – 16 – Utech
- Brown, Amoi – 24 – MVP
- Williams, Jodean – 29 – Sprintec
- Strachan, Anthonique – 30 – MVP
- Smith, Jonielle – 27 – MVP
- Williams, Sada – 25 – MVP
- Wallace, Shockoria – 30 – MVP
- McPherson, Stephenie-Ann – 34 – MVP
- Jackson, Shericka – 29 – MVP
- Russell, Janieve – 29 – MVP
- Morrison, Natasha – 30 – MVP
- Brady, Annalice – 19 – Utech
- Bennett, Jaden – 19 – Utech
- Eristee, Akrisa – 20 – Utech
- Dawson, Shanniel – 21 – Utech
- Lewis, Doniellia – 17 – Holmwood
- Moodie, Mickaell – 21 – G C Foster
- Beckford, Alexia – 18 – Utech
- Anderson, Shana Kay – 20 – Utech
- Matthews, Trishauna – 25 – Utech
- Malcolm, Asasia – 18 – Utech
- Sloley, Krystal – 21 – Utech
- Niles, Kishawna – 18 – Utech
- Harris, Deandra – 16 – Utech
- Francis, Briana – 20 – Utech
- Lewis, Luana – 19 – Utech
____________________________________________________________
Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃♂️🏃♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity