At the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, history was made as Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede shattered event records in the men’s and women’s categories. Ebenyo finished with a timing of 1:11:13, and Kebede completed the race in 1:18:47, both setting the fastest times ever for a stand-alone 25K race.

Although the 25K is not officially recognized for world records, the previous bests were 1:11:18 by Dennis Kimetto (2012) and 1:19:53 by Mary Jepkosgei Keitany (2010), both Kenyans.

The Tata Steel Kolkata 25K had its men's record held by Kenya's Leonard Barsoton at 1:12:49 and the women's record by Bahrain's Desi Jisa at 1:21:04.

Ebenyo and Kebede each won $7500, plus a $3000 bonus, in the $100,000 prize money Tata Steel Kolkata 25K

Sutume Asefa Kebede winning Tata Steel Kolkata 25K

Ebenyo was closely followed by Kenya’s Victor Kipruto Togom, who also surpassed the previous event record with 1:12:26, and Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Demeke, who finished third with 1:13:36.

The men’s race saw a tight competition between Ebenyo and Togom. Ebenyo, who won two silver medals earlier this year, maintained the lead for most of the race. He increased his pace after 19K and eventually ran solo, leaving Togom behind.

For context, Ebenyo’s countryman, Eliud Kipchoge, was timed at 1:11:08 at 25K en route to his Berlin Marathon world record (2:01:09) last year.

An emotional Ebenyo, after his victory, said, “With God’s grace I was able to do something special here to break the course record. I thank the authorities for inviting me here. I dedicate this win to my girlfriend, whose support and encouragement helped me reach where I am today.”

In the women’s race, Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the half-marathon world championship bronze medalist in 2020, was expected to win but faced strong competition from teammate Kebede. Kebede, who won the Big-25 in Berlin eight years ago, led the race with Yehualaw and pushed ahead in the final kilometer, leaving Yehualaw (1:19:26) and Kenya’s Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (1:21:43) behind. Kebede’s time was the fourth fastest at this distance, although the top three were set en route to marathons.

Kebede, thrilled with her performance, commented, “I wanted to run faster, but in the end, I am happy with my timing. It is a good course with good weather conditions which made it easier for me.”

Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Results

Overall International Men:

Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya) 1:11:13 (NEW EVENT RECORD)

Victor Kipruto Togom (Kenya) 1:12:26

Tesfaye Demeke (Ethiopia) 1:13:36

Haymanot Alew (Ethiopia) 1:13:44

ABE Gashahun (Ethiopia) 1:13:51

Bennard Biwott (Kenya) 1:13:57

Jackson Kipleting (Kenya) 1:15:44

Sawan Barwal (India) 1:17:49

Gaurav Mathur (India) 1:20:33

Genetu Molalign (Ethiopia) 1:31:39.



Overall International Women:

Sutume Asefa Kebede (Ethiopia) 1:18:47 (NEW EVENT RECORD)

Yalemzerf Yehualaw (Ethiopia) 1:19:26

Betty Chepkemoi Kibet (Kenya) 1:21:43

Emebet Niguse (Ethiopia) 1:22:43

Nelly Jeptoo (Kenya) 1:23:00

Anchinalu Dessie (Ethiopia) 1:23:18

Mecyline Chelangat (Uganda) 1:25:37

Tsige Haileslase (Ethiopia) 1:28:37

Reshma Kevate (India) 1:30:38

Seema (India) 1:32:07

Indian Men:

Sawan Barwal 1:17:49

Gaurav Mathur 1:20:33

M D Aseem 1:42:08.

Indian Women:

Reshma Kevate 1:30:38

Seema 1:32:07

Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee 1:32:40

Tamsi Singh 1:35:33

Sanghamitra Mahata 1:35:54

Shyamali Singh 1:38:27

Phoolan Pal 1:40:09

Ekta Rawat 1:47:49