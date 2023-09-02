Hansle Parchment clocked a season’s best time in the men’s 110m hurdles, while Rushell Clayton set a new meeting record in the women’s 400m hurdles at Saturday’s (2 Sept) Xiamen Diamond League meeting in China.

World Championships bronze medallist Hansle Parchment, usually trailing in the early stages, seized the lead at the second-to-last hurdle and finished with a time of 12.96 seconds. This marks the fastest time in the world for the year. Daniel Roberts of the USA also narrowly defeated compatriot Grant Holloway with times of 13.03 and 13.12, respectively.

Hansle Parchment wants a better start to stay closer to Grant Holloway

“I was hoping for a better start,” Parchment said. “I’ve been working very hard on that the last few days, hoping I can get closer to Grant and not always have to be running from behind.”

Clayton Leads Jamaican Sweep in 400m Hurdles: New Meeting Record Set

Rushell Clayton, a world championships bronze medalist, led a Jamaican sweep in the women’s 400m hurdles. She won in a meeting record time of 53.56 seconds. The race saw frequent lead changes among the top four athletes, but Clayton secured a decisive win in the final 60 meters. Fellow Jamaicans Andrenette Knight and Janieve Russell finished second and third with times of 53.87 and 54.01, respectively.

In the men’s 100m, Kishane Thompson of Jamaica recorded a significant personal best with 9.85 seconds, trailing Christian Coleman of the USA, who clocked a joint world-leading time of 9.83 seconds. Jamaicans Yohan Blake and Rohan Watson finished in sixth and ninth places with times of 10.04 and 10.18, respectively. Ackeem Blake, who fell from the blocks, eventually jogged to complete it in 25.15 seconds.

In the men’s 400m, Kirani James of Grenada clinched the win with a season-best time of 44.38 seconds. Quincy Hall of the USA was right behind with the same time, followed by Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica with 44.82.

“I am excited with this season’s best time. I feel it is well deserved,” said James. “For this season, there has been up and down, but that’s the nature of sports; it is about sticking it out,” James added.

Zandrion Barnes finished in eighth place with a time of 45.29 seconds.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the women’s 400m in an impressive 49.39 seconds. Candice McLeod of Jamaica took second place with a strong performance, clocking 50.19 seconds, while Sada Williams of Barbados finished fourth with a time of 50.95 seconds.