Jamaicans Levy, Morrison, Hall Shine at BMW Louyet Meeting

HUIZINGEN (BEL, Aug 12) – Jamaicans Jura Levy, Crystal Morrison, and Samantha Hall stood out in the spotlight at the BMW Louyet Meeting, the last full-format WACT Challenger event before the imminent World Championships.

Crystal Morrison secured an impressive victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.05 (-1.0), ahead of Germany’s Marlene Meier (13.15) and Isabel Mayer (13.25).

In the heats, Morrison clocked 13.41, marking the fifth-fastest time, with Germany’s Marlene Meier leading at 13.31.

Jura Levy set a new meeting record in the 100m with a swift 11.32 (0.1), surpassing Portugal’s Roselina Santos (11.51) and Mariam Oluare (11.56)… Jura Levy wants to stay healthy

Levy’s first-round performance stood at 11.54, ranking fourth in the lineup behind Roselina Santos (11.50), setting the stage for the final showdown at the BMW Louyet Meeting.

After the event, Levy wrote on her social media page: “Sunsets and sunrises are reminders that we can SHINE too after the dark. Within you is the light of a thousand suns. PEACE LOVE & GRACE.”

Samantha Hall, representing Jamaica, achieved an impressive 61.29m in the discus throw, triumphing over Alida van Daalen of The Netherlands (58.02m) and Italy’s Stefania Strumillo (55.36m).

In other track and field updates from the BMW Louyet Meeting

Zambia’s Patrick Nyambe securing a victory in the 400m with a time of 45.91, Netherlands’ Ruben Rolvink winning the discus with a distance of 61.09m, Spain’s Javier Miron conquering the 800m in 1:46.76, and Jan Stefela of the Czech Republic claiming victory in the high jump with a height of 2.22m.

Georgina Adam showcased her talent in the 200m, outperforming fellow Briton Jodie Williams with a time of 23.12 (-0.8) compared to Williams’ 23.49.

Uganda’s Tarsis Orogot clocked 20.33 (-1.4) in the 200m, while South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi impressed with 10.13 (1.3) in the men’s 100m.

Noteworthy 1500m races were won by Americans Josette Andrews (4:04.64) and Cooper Teare (3:35.52), while Isaac Kimeli triumphed in the men’s 2 miles race with a time of 8:14.96. Michael Obasuyi dominated the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.65 (0.7).

New Zealand’s Maddison Lee-Wesche claimed victory in the women’s shot put with a distance of 18.88m. France’s Xena Ngomateke surprisingly defeated Australia’s Stephanie Ratcliffe in the hammer throw, achieving a distance of 69.05m.

