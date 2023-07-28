caribshopper
Featured

Unstoppable Force: Asinga’s 9.89s Sprint Redefines U20 100m History

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 28, 2023
Issam Asinga Creates Waves by Breaking Men's U20 100m World Record

SAO PAULO, Brazil – A momentous occasion unfolded at the South American Athletics Outdoor Championships as Issam Asinga of Suriname, made headlines worldwide by smashing the men’s U20 100-metre world record. In a breathtaking display of speed and skill, Asinga blazed through the track in a mere 9.89 seconds (0.8m/s wind), seizing the gold medal and etching his name in history.

The previous U20 world record, held by Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, had been a formidable 9.91 seconds, but Asinga’s blazing performance left it in the dust. His exceptional feat also places him tied for fourth globally among all 100m athletes this season, an impressive achievement for the young talent. Not to mention, he bettered his previous wind-legal best time of 10.02 seconds by an impressive 0.13 seconds.

Asinga’s journey to glory started in the morning’s preliminaries, where he set the tone by clocking a commendable 10.03 seconds, obliterating the championships’ record. But he wasn’t content with that alone. In the final, he summoned his inner strength and determination, delivering an electrifying performance to secure victory in 9.89 seconds. Adding to the spectacle, two other athletes achieved the remarkable feat of breaking the 10-second barrier in the same race.

Erik Felipe Barbosa Cardoso of Brazil ran 9.97 for second and Ronal Longa Mosquera of Columbia, 9.99 for third place.

The world now eagerly awaits Asinga’s next challenge as he is set to represent Suriname at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on the latest track and field news, live streams, results, and opinions! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ Don't miss out on the exciting world of athletics! 🌟 #TrackAndField #AthleticsUpdates #StayInformed
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Whatsapp

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts headline True Athletes Classic in Germany

Jul 27, 2023
Featured

Michael Johnson Weighs In as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo Shatters Africa Record, but …

Jul 27, 2023
Featured

Christania Williams 2nd at Raiffeisen Austrian Open

Jul 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Unstoppable Force: Asinga’s 9.89s Sprint Redefines U20 100m History

Jul 28, 2023 0 Comments
Articles

NTN Corporation Joins World Athletics as Official Partner Ahead of Budapest 23 Championships

Jul 28, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts headline True Athletes Classic in Germany

Jul 27, 2023 0 Comments
Featured

Michael Johnson Weighs In as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo Shatters Africa Record, but …

Jul 27, 2023 1 Comments
close

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)

  • Follow by Email
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • Whatsapp