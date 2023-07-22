Sprint Clash: Jackson, Richardson and Ta Lou Face Off in London DL

👍 Please Like, Share, and Follow our page to stay updated on everything in track and field! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ 63.6k 20

LONDON (GBR): The last stop on the Wanda Diamond League before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on the 23rd (Jul) is heading to the British capital for the London Athletics Meet on Sunday.

The London Diamond League is returning to the Olympic Stadium after five years, and a massive attendance is expected. Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson clash in the women’s 100m, along with Sifan Hassan and Keely Hodgkinson, will be the highlights on the track. Top Track and Field Athletes will also be competing in men’s shot put and discus.

Below are very short previews of the top track and field athletes and events to keep an eye out for at the London Diamond League.

WOMEN:

100m – Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson are this time joined by Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

800m – This will be the last event on the programme, so home crowds will be hopeful for a victory from Keely Hodgkinson.

5000m – Sifan Hassan in her first appearance since the 10,000m/1500m double in Hengelo in early July. Gudaf Tsegay and Brenda Chebet are strong competitors.

3000m steeplechase – World record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech faces fellow Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech.

400m hurdles – Femke Bol looks undefeatable, but Shamier Little posted a 400m flat PB in Monaco, and Jamaicans Janieve Russell and Rushell Clayton also look strong.

Pole vault – Katie Moon is the season’s no.1, with main opponents Sandi Morris, Wilma Murto, Nina Kennedy, and Tina Sutej.

Long jump – Another clash of Ivana Vuleta and Tara Davis-Woodhall.

4x100m relay (non-DL) – Belgium is hunting for the Budapest standard here.

MEN:

200m – Noah Lyles faces the fresh UK 100m record-holder Zharnel Hughes, Letsile Tebogo, who is coming slowly in-shape, and surprising winner from Lucerne and Hungary, Alexander Ogando.

400m – Wayde van Niekerk is continuously approaching his “world record form,” facing the fresh US champion Bryce Deadmon.

110m hurdles – Grant Holloway is taking on Hansle Parchment and Daniel Roberts.

High jump – Mutaz Esa Barshim and Tobias Potye are competing again, this time joined by JuVaughn Harrison.

Shot put – All-star line-up led by Ryan Crouser, with only Darlan Romani and Zane Wier missing.

Discus throw – Kristjan Ceh, Daniel Stahl, and Andrius Gudzius, the last three World champions.

4x100m relay (non-DL) – Japan is hunting for the Budapest standard, while Australia and Switzerland are trying to keep it.

