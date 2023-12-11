Share the News: Tap to Share Noah Lyles Tops Track Category in Revised World Athlete of the Year Format">

In a landmark decision by World Athletics, American sprinter Noah Lyles has been named one of the six World Athletes of the Year for 2023, earning the distinction in the track category.

This announcement, made in Monaco, marks a significant shift in the awards’ format, now divided into track, field, and out of stadia categories, following extensive feedback from the athletics community. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles Eyes Historic Four Gold Medals in Paris Olympics

Joining Noah Lyles, who got the track award, in this prestigious recognition are Mondo Duplantis, honored in the field category, and Kelvin Kiptum for his excellence in out of stadia events. On the women’s side, the awards celebrated Faith Kipyegon for track, Yulimar Rojas for field, and Tigist Assefa for out of stadia performances.

This year’s awards were particularly challenging to decide upon due to an outstanding array of performances, including 23 world records set in 2023. The difficulty in selecting a single athlete across diverse disciplines and skill sets led to the revised format of the awards, now recognizing exceptional achievements in distinct event categories. This change ensures a more encompassing celebration of the diverse talents and accomplishments in the world of athletics.

“The depth of talent and the outstanding performances in our sport this year more than justify the expansion of the World Athletics Awards to recognise the accomplishments by these six athletes across a range of disciplines,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Our World Athletes of the Year alone have achieved seven world records between them in 2023, as well as a host of world titles and major wins, so it is only fitting that they be recognised as the athletes of the year in their respective fields.

“I congratulate our award winners and all of the athletes nominated for these honours,” Coe said.

Additionally, the 2023 Rising Stars accolades have been awarded to Kenyan athletes Faith Cherotich, the world 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the world 800m silver medalist, showcasing the emerging talent from the African nation.

Two months ago, sprint king Noah Lyles called for an expansion of the World Athletics Awards, and it appears his request has been answered with the introduction of the new format.

World Athletes of the Year for 2023

Women’s track: Faith Kipyegon, KEN, 1500m/mile/5000m

Women’s field: Yulimar Rojas, VEN, triple jump

Women’s out of stadia: Tigist Assefa, ETH, marathon

Men’s track: Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

Men’s field: Mondo Duplantis, SWE, pole vault

Men’s out of stadia: Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon