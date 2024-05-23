BERGEN, Norway, May 22 – World record holder Karsten Warholm opened his season in impressive fashion at the Trond Mohn Games, clocking the second-fastest time ever in the 300 meters. Warholm recorded a time of 33.28 seconds, just 0.02 seconds shy of his world best set in 2021.

In the women’s 300 meters, Henriette Jaeger delivered a stellar performance, matching the fifth-best time ever of 35.46 seconds, a mark previously set by Kathy Cook and Chandra Cheeseborough in 1984. This also equaled the European all-time best. Jaeger will compete in her main event next week at the Bislett Games Diamond League meet. Canadian Lauren Gale finished second in the race with a time of 36.53 seconds.

World champion Ethan Katzberg dominated the hammer throw, achieving a distance of 81.98 meters and surpassing Bence Halasz, who managed 75.81 meters.

In the 3000 meters, World Championships medalist Narve Gilje Nordas clocked a world-leading outdoor time of 7:35.75, finishing ahead of Ethiopian Dawiat Seare, who posted 7:37.52.

Other notable performances included Andreas Grimerud’s 45.90 seconds in the 400 meters, Italian Joao Neves Bussotti’s 3:36.78 in the 1500 meters, and American Jacob Wooten’s 5.82 meters in the pole vault.

In the shot put, Marcus Thomsen secured a home victory with a throw of 20.92 meters, edging out South African Kyle Blignaut, who recorded a 20.77-meter throw. In the women’s hammer, Hanna Skydan led with a throw of 72.47 meters, followed closely by Katrine Koch Jacobsen at 71.90 meters.

Lovise Skarbovik Andresen improved her time in the 100 meters hurdles, clocking 13.00 seconds (+0.5 m/s).

