Karsten Warholm, Athletissima Lausanne Diamond League , Olympic 2020 winner
Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning and breaking the world record in the men's 400m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

BERGEN, Norway, May 22 – World record holder Karsten Warholm opened his season in impressive fashion at the Trond Mohn Games, clocking the second-fastest time ever in the 300 meters. Warholm recorded a time of 33.28 seconds, just 0.02 seconds shy of his world best set in 2021.

In the women’s 300 meters, Henriette Jaeger delivered a stellar performance, matching the fifth-best time ever of 35.46 seconds, a mark previously set by Kathy Cook and Chandra Cheeseborough in 1984. This also equaled the European all-time best. Jaeger will compete in her main event next week at the Bislett Games Diamond League meet. Canadian Lauren Gale finished second in the race with a time of 36.53 seconds.

World champion Ethan Katzberg dominated the hammer throw, achieving a distance of 81.98 meters and surpassing Bence Halasz, who managed 75.81 meters.

In the 3000 meters, World Championships medalist Narve Gilje Nordas clocked a world-leading outdoor time of 7:35.75, finishing ahead of Ethiopian Dawiat Seare, who posted 7:37.52.

Other notable performances included Andreas Grimerud’s 45.90 seconds in the 400 meters, Italian Joao Neves Bussotti’s 3:36.78 in the 1500 meters, and American Jacob Wooten’s 5.82 meters in the pole vault.

In the shot put, Marcus Thomsen secured a home victory with a throw of 20.92 meters, edging out South African Kyle Blignaut, who recorded a 20.77-meter throw. In the women’s hammer, Hanna Skydan led with a throw of 72.47 meters, followed closely by Katrine Koch Jacobsen at 71.90 meters.

Lovise Skarbovik Andresen improved her time in the 100 meters hurdles, clocking 13.00 seconds (+0.5 m/s).

🏃‍♂️💬 Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here