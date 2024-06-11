Kirani James

NEW YORK — The USATF New York City Grand Prix (WACT Gold) saw impressive performances from Caribbean athletes, with standout victories from Kirani James and Devynne Charlton. Unfortunately, Elaine Thompson-Herah suffered an injury and had to be taken off the field.

Grenada’s Kirani James delivered a stellar performance in the men’s 400m, clinching victory with a time of 44.55 seconds. James edged out Chris Bailey (44.73) and South Africa’s Wayde Van Niekerk (44.74) to secure the win, showcasing his enduring dominance in the quarter-mile event.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas topped the field with a time of 12.56 seconds (-1.9), narrowly defeating Alaysha Johnson (12.58) and Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan (12.66). Jamaica’s Danielle Williams finished fourth with a commendable 12.71 seconds, further highlighting the Caribbean’s strength in hurdles.

Despite a tough race, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, a sprint queen, showed her resilience in the women’s 100m, finishing ninth with a time of 11.48 seconds. Thompson-Herah, who appeared to be nursing an injury, had to be taken off the field, highlighting the challenges faced by athletes in high-stakes competitions.

After the race, she wrote on social media “I felt something uncomfortable as I began to push I still tried to go but it got worse” so I am awaiting professional advice moving forward” thanks for your continuous support.”

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell put up a strong fight in the men’s 110m hurdles, finishing second with a time of 13.28 seconds (-0.8), just behind Trey Cunningham who clocked 13.21 seconds.

In the men’s 200m, Noah Lyles clocked 19.77 seconds (-1.6) to take the win, with Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh finishing second in 20.15 seconds. This race, heavily affected by a strong headwind, saw top performances despite the challenging conditions.

The women’s 400m saw an impressive win by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who clocked a world-leading time of 48.75 seconds. Talitha Diggs followed in second with a time of 50.91 seconds.

In the field events, Tara Davis-Woodhall leaped to 7.14m (-0.9) in the long jump, securing victory ahead of Jasmine Moore (6.88m) and Quanesha Burks (6.86m). Meanwhile, Marquis Dendy claimed the men’s long jump title with a mark of 8.07m (-0.4).

The shot put saw a strong performance from Sarah Mitton of Canada, who won with a throw of 20.15m, defeating Raven Saunders (19.11m). In the javelin, Kara Winger made a surprising comeback, winning with a throw of 63.22m after almost two years away from the sport.

Other notable performances included Gabby Thomas in the women’s 200m (22.42, -3.1), Vashti Cunningham in the women’s high jump (1.95m), and Donald Scott in the men’s triple jump (16.94m, 2.0).

The meet also featured victories from Sage Hurta-Klecker in the women’s 800m (2:00.33) and Mexico’s Tonatiu Lopez in the men’s 800m (1:44.96).

