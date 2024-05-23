EISENSTADT, Austria — Former world champion Yohan Blake ran a season’s best and meet record 10.16 seconds in the men’s 100 meters to win his heat at the Austrian Open, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meet, on Wednesday (22 May).

Blake, the Daegu 2011 world champion, ran the final under protest, finishing third in 10.26 seconds, but the final result showed he was disqualified for a false start. Victory went to Deniz Almas of Germany in 10.20 seconds (0.9 m/s), having also run 10.16 (1.9 m/s) in the heats to meet the Rome standard.

Christania Williams Shines with record run at Austrian Open

Also at the Austrian Open, Olympic sprint relay silver medallist Christania Williams equalled the women’s 100 meters meet record, clocking 11.33 seconds to win her heat before going on to win the final in 11.36 seconds.

Austrian throwers also highlighted the event, with Victoria Hudson throwing 66.06 meters in the javelin, setting a national record and European lead, and Lukas Weisshaidinger winning the discus with 69.04 meters over Croatia’s Martin Markovic (63.97).

Enzo Diessl won the 110 meters hurdles in a personal best of 13.40 seconds (1.2 m/s), also clocking 13.39w (2.1 m/s) in the heats. Celeste Mucci of Australia won the 100 meters hurdles in 12.96w (2.4 m/s) ahead of Karin Strametz (12.99w). Raphael Pallitsch clocked 3:37.42 in the 1500 meters, and Austin Miller of the USA won the pole vault (5.74 meters) over Poland’s Robert Sobera (5.64 meters).

Meanwhile, Traves Smikle set a meet record with a throw of 61.65 meters to win the men’s discus throw at the International Marseille meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver meet.

At the Klando Memorial in the Czech Republic, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze meet, Danniel Thomas-Dodd finished second in the women’s shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters, behind Sweden’s Fanny Roos, who threw 18.60 meters.

