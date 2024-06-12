KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has named Jevaughn Powell, the only seasoned 400m campaigner, to a men’s 4x400m relay team desperate to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The JAAA announced the selection of six athletes to compete in the men’s 4x400m relay at the New Life Invitational in Nassau, an event scheduled for Sunday, June 17, 2024. This meet serves as a crucial qualifier for the Paris Olympics. ALSO READ, Brianna Lyston Bids Farewell to 2024 Season, Paris 2024 Not in the Plans

National 400m champion Powell, a key figure in Jamaica’s relay efforts, is joined by Kimar Farquharson and Tarees Rhoden, who both made the men’s 800m final at last weekend’s NCAA Outdoor Championships. Farquharson notably helped Texas A&M to a 2:58.37 victory in the 4x400m relay event.

The athletes selected for the team are:

Tarees Rhoden

Kimar Farquharson

Raheem Hayles

Jevaughn Powell

Shevione Reid

Malik James-King

The team will be accompanied by a dedicated support staff, including:

Mr. Brian Smith – Team Manager

Mr. Mark Elliott – Head Coach

Mr. Lamar Richards – Coach

Mr. Oral Thompson – Massage Therapist

The JAAA has expressed confidence in the abilities of this talented group and their experienced support team. They are poised to deliver exceptional performances as they aim to secure their spot at the Paris Olympics. The New Life Invitational represents a pivotal step in their journey towards Olympic qualification.

