ZURICH – The Weltklasse event, Zurich Diamond League, is once again sold out, promising an exhilarating track spectacle following the outstanding World Championships in Budapest.

Athletics continues to resonate at its pinnacle. The lineup includes big names like Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas, and Karsten Warholm, to mention a few.

In total, 12 World and 12 Olympic winners will be competing, generating significant interest from the Swiss audience. After a two-year stint as the Diamond League final, Weltklasse returns to its classic format.

Zurich Diamond League Event-by-event short previews:

Women:

100m: Sha’Carri Richardson is set to compete against Elaine Thompson-Herah. How fast can they go?

