ZURICH – The Weltklasse event, Zurich Diamond League, is once again sold out, promising an exhilarating track spectacle following the outstanding World Championships in Budapest.
Athletics continues to resonate at its pinnacle. The lineup includes big names like Noah Lyles, Shericka Jackson, Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas, and Karsten Warholm, to mention a few.
In total, 12 World and 12 Olympic winners will be competing, generating significant interest from the Swiss audience. After a two-year stint as the Diamond League final, Weltklasse returns to its classic format.
Zurich Diamond League Event-by-event short previews:
Women:
- 100m: Sha’Carri Richardson is set to compete against Elaine Thompson-Herah. How fast can they go?
- 200m: Shericka Jackson emerges as the clear favorite after the late withdrawal of Gabby Thomas. Letzigrund boasts an impressive curve.
- 400m (non-DL): Miller-Uibo makes her comeback after childbirth, competing against a strong European field.
- 800m: Raevyn Rogers, aiming to qualify for the final, faces off against Laura Muir and Natoya Goule-Toppin. Akins is also in top form.
- 3000m steeple: The lineup includes all Budapest medalists, with World champion Winfred Yavi leading the pack.
- 100m hurdles: The top four from Budapest are competing, with World champion Danielle Williams aiming to qualify for the final. Camacho-Quinn seeks redemption.
- Triple jump: A stellar field including the top ten from Budapest, spearheaded by Yulimar Rojas, who aims to surpass her Budapest winning mark.
- 4x100m: Home team Switzerland competes against the Netherlands.
Men:
- 200m: Triple World champion Noah Lyles faces off against Budapest finalists, though Letsile Tebogo is absent.
- 400m (non-DL): Norwegian record holder Ingvaldsen aims for another impressive time.
- 1500m: Josh Kerr competes against Narve Gilje Nordas, with Mohamed Katir also in the mix.
- 5000m: Luis Grijalva leads the pack, which includes strong Ethiopians and steeple WR holder Girma, along with Barega and Kejelcha.
- 110m Hurdles (non-DL): Swiss record holder Joseph competes against French prodigy Zhoya.
- 400m hurdles: The top five from Budapest are participating, but Rai Benjamin is absent. Warholm aims for another record time.
- High jump: World champion Gianmarco Tamberi faces off against Mutaz Essa Barshim.
- Pole vault: All Budapest medalists are competing, with Duplantis aiming to surpass his WL of 6.12m.
- Long jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou competes against local favorite Simon Ehammer, with Jamaicans McLeod and Gayle challenging from behind.
- Javelin: Vadlejch seeks redemption against Neeraj Chopra, as does Julian Weber. Will double World champion Peters make a comeback?