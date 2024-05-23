ATLANTA – The Edwin Moses Classic descends upon the vibrant city of Atlanta on Friday, 31 May, as part of the Puma American Track League. The event is set to captivate audiences with a showcase of unparalleled talent and thrilling competition.

From local legends to Olympic stars, this gathering promises something for everyone, blending track and field excitement with family-friendly entertainment.

Named in honor of the iconic Olympic gold medalist and hurdler Edwin Moses, this meet pays homage to a legendary figure who has left an indelible mark on the sport. With his unparalleled achievements and groundbreaking contributions, Moses continues to inspire athletes worldwide, making his presence at Morehouse College all the more significant.

The star-studded lineup features an impressive array of talent, including Olympic gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Jasmine Camacho Quinn, who are set to dazzle audiences with their remarkable prowess on the track. Joining them are local heroes like former Georgia Bulldog standout Matthew Boling and current Bulldog Wil Sumner, adding a dynamic layer of excitement for fans rooting for homegrown talent.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The event boasts the presence of other Olympic legends, such as Jamaican sprint queen Veronica Campbell-Brown, Atlanta local Dwight Phillips, Angelo Taylor, Allen Johnson, and Terrence Trammell, ensuring that attendees will witness history in the making and rub shoulders with the icons of the sport.

From pulse-pounding races to jaw-dropping feats of athleticism, the Edwin Moses Legends Meet promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. Whether you’re a die-hard track and field enthusiast, a family looking for an exhilarating day out, or a sports journalist seeking to capture the essence of athletic excellence, this event is not to be missed.

