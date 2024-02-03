Julien Alfred, Wayne Pinnock, and Ackelia Smith delivered standout performances at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic, where fierce competition marked the Women’s 200m Dash.

Julien Alfred of Preeminence Sports secured the top spot with a blistering time of 22.16 seconds in the women’s 200m. Tennessee’s Jacious Sears followed closely, claiming second place after topping heat 2 with a commendable time of 22.57 seconds. Lanae-Tava Thomas, also of Preeminence Sports, secured third place with a swift time of 22.72 seconds from heat 2. ALSO READ: KC and Hydel High Dominate at Trinidad and Tobago Relay Festival

Kevona Davis of Texas and Iyana Gray of TCU showcased their talent with impressive performances, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Davis clocked a time of 22.90 seconds in Heat 1, while Gray finished in 23.03 seconds in Heat 3. Dennisha Page of Tennessee and Brianna Lyston of LSU finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 23.12 seconds and 23.16 seconds in Heat 3. Dejanea Oakley of Texas demonstrated her skill with a ninth-place finish, clocking a time of 23.34 seconds in Heat 5. Joella Lloyd of Tennessee ran 24.21 seconds in Heat 6.

Wayne Pinnock Dominates Men’s Long Jump in Albuquerque

Wayne Pinnock of Arkansas soared to victory in the Men’s Long Jump, securing the top spot with an impressive mark of 8.34 meters (27 feet 4½ inches) in Flight 2. Isaac Grimes, competing unattached, claimed second place with a jump of 7.74 meters (25 feet 4¾ inches) in the same flight. Kelsey Daniel of Texas rounded out the top three with a jump of 7.63 meters (25 feet 0½ inch), also in Flight 2.

Ackelia Smith Leads Texas to Victory in Women’s Long Jump

Ackelia Smith, representing Texas, dominated the Women’s Long Jump, claiming the top spot with a jump of 6.85 meters (22 feet 5¾ inches) in Flight 4. Alyssa Jones from Stanford secured second place with a jump of 6.54 meters (21 feet 5½ inches) in Flight 4, while Madisen Richards, competing unattached, finished third with a jump of 6.49 meters (21 feet 3½ inches) in the same flight. Aaliyah Foster of Texas rounded out the top four with a personal best jump of 6.46 meters (21 feet 2½ inches) in Flight 4.

In the Men’s 200m event, Tarsis Orogot, representing Alabama, blazed to victory with an impressive time of 20.34 seconds in Heat 1. Nolton Shelvin from Texas secured second place with a time of 20.67 seconds in Heat 2, while Kashie Crockett of TCU finished third with a time of 20.71 seconds in Heat 8.

High Jump Highlights saw Brion Stephens of Louisville clearing a remarkable 2.22 meters (7 feet 3¼ inches) in Flight 2 to secure the top spot in the men’s event. Arkansas’ Kason O’Riley soared to second place with a respectable 2.17 meters (7 feet 1½ inches) in the same flight. In the women’s event, both Miracle Ailes from Alabama and Josie Taylor of Rice reached a height of 1.81 meters (5 feet 11¼ inches) in Flight 2, with Ailes winning on count backs.

Christian Parker Clocks Impressive Time in Unseeded Men’s 400m at UNM Meet

The unseeded men’s 400m event witnessed Tennessee’s Christian Parker claiming victory with an impressive time of 46.78 seconds. His teammate, Clement Ducos, secured second place with a time of 46.97 seconds in the same heat. In the unseeded women’s 400m, Fatoumata Kabo of Angelo State dominated, crossing the line with a swift time of 54.40 seconds to secure first place, while Terice Steen from New Mexico St. secured second place in Heat 1 with a time of 55.21 seconds.

The invitational 400m races showcased fierce competition, with NaAsha Robinson setting the pace in the women’s event with a time of 52.62 seconds. Javonya Valcourt of Tennessee secured second place with a time of 52.75 seconds in the same heat, followed by Shaquena Foote from San Diego St. in third place with a time of 53.26 seconds.

In the men’s invitational 400m, Emmanuel Bynum of Tennessee seized victory with an impressive time of 45.45 seconds. Samuel Ogazi from Alabama secured second place in Heat 2 with a time of 46.30 seconds, while Willington Wright, competing unattached, claimed third place with a time of 46.37 seconds (46.364) in the same heat.

