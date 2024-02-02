MIRAMAS (FRA, Feb 2): American Amber Hughes dominated the hurdles at the Meeting Miramas Metropole (WIT Silver) with a swift 8.01 seconds.

Amber Hughes set the pace with a time of 8.01 seconds, marking an impressive =MR (meeting record). Maayke Tjin A Lim of the Netherlands followed closely behind, clocking 8.07 seconds, which also stood as her SB (season’s best). Sacha Alessandrini from England, representing Nice Cote d’Azur Athletics, finished third with a time of 8.10 seconds. Greta Kerekes of Hungary rounded out the top four with a time of 8.15 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala, the African 100m record holder, also showcased his speed by claiming victory in the 60m with a Kenyan record time of 6.52 seconds. Following closely behind were Emmanuel-Alobwede Eseme in 6.61 and Arthur Cissé in 6.62.

Italy’s Andy Diaz set a world-leading mark in the triple jump with a leap of 17.46 meters (indoor personal best), achieving the same distance twice during the competition, on his first and third attempts.

In the 1500m, Ryan Mphahlele of South Africa clocked an impressive 3:36.57, setting both a national and meet record, narrowly edging out Italy’s Federico Riva who finished in 3:36.74, also a national record. Selemon Barega, the Olympic champion in the 10,000m, finished third with a time of 3:37.50.

Wilhelm Belocian clocked 7.50 seconds to win the 60m hurdles ahead of Spain’s Enrique Llopis (7.61) and Seguirou Badamassi (7.71), who set a national record of 7.68 in the heats for Niger.

Robin Emig equaled his personal best with a clearance of 5.75 meters to secure victory in the pole vault, while Briton Scott Lincoln threw 21.01 meters to top the shot put event, ahead of overseas competitors Rajindra Campbell (20.81) and Chukwu Enekwechi (20.74).

In the 400m, Inak Canal won the A race in 46.72 seconds, while Yann Spillmann narrowly edged him out in the B race with a time of 46.71 seconds.

In the women’s events, Agathe Guillemot, the fresh national record holder, crossed the line first in the 1500m with a time of 4:08.57. Greek athlete Tatiana Gousin cleared 1.91 meters to win the high jump event.