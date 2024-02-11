Terrence Jones ready for Budapest 23
Terrence Jones ready for Budapest 23

Terrence Jones is eyeing the 60m world lead. On Friday, the Bahamian and Texas Tech senior ran an NCAA-leading time of 6.47 to win the Jarvis Scott Invitational in Lubbock, Texas, placing him third in the world rankings.

This result is only two hundredths of a second shy of his 2022 personal best (PB) of 6.45.

The collegiate athlete expressed his ambitions on X (formerly Twitter), teasing the current world lead holder. ALSO READ: St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Prepares for Groundbreaking TDC Interschool Championship

“@[LylesNoah] I’ll let you keep the world lead for now lol,” Terrence Jones posted, referencing American Noah Lyles, who achieved his PB of 6.44 at the New Balance Grand Prix last Sunday, narrowly defeating Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake.

Jones has a reputation for posting fast 60m times. As the Bahamian national record holder, he has run under 6.50 seconds on several occasions, including three times last season with times of 6.46 and 6.48 during the Big 12 Championship rounds and another 6.46 at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Such progress suggests a new world lead could be on the horizon.

His teammate, Don’dre Swint, also ran under 6.50, posting a PB of 6.49, while Iowa sprinter Kalen Walker placed third with a time of 6.51.

