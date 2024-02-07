In an unprecedented move that marks a significant milestone in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis athletics, the TDC Interschool Championship is set to expand its horizons by taking place over four days across two islands, the organizers announced today. For the first time, the championship will unfold in both the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium in St. Kitts and the Nevis Athletic Stadium, showcasing the talents of young athletes in a multi-city format.

Scheduled for Thursday, 14th March to Sunday, 17th March, the event will kick off with field events at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium for the initial two days. The championship will then transition to Nevis for the track events on the last two days, highlighting the event’s unique structure. ALSO READ: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Launches New Book Amidst Pre-Olympic Tour

“To make this championship a historic success, SKN Athletics has engaged in thorough consultations with key stakeholders, including the Departments of Sports and Education from both islands, high school principals, and soon, hoteliers, guest house owners, vendors, security forces, and boat operators,” a spokesperson for SKN Athletics shared. This collaborative approach underscores the organization’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and successful championship.

The decision to host the championship across both St. Kitts and Nevis is a strategic move to accommodate ongoing enhancements at the Kim Collins Athletics Stadium, reflecting the organization’s adaptability and dedication to promoting athletics within the federation.

Expressing gratitude towards the significant contributions of its partners, SKN Athletics stated, “We wish to extend our deepest appreciation to the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Nevis Island Administration, and the TDC Group of Companies for their unwavering support. Their collaboration is pivotal to the success of this multi-city championship.”

This innovative approach not only signifies a new chapter for the TDC Interschool Championship but also sets a precedent for future events, fostering a spirit of unity and athletic excellence across the islands. As preparations continue, the anticipation for this groundbreaking event grows, promising an unforgettable experience for athletes, spectators, and stakeholders alike.

