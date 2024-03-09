Wayne Pinnock jumped to a Jamaican indoor national record in the Long Jump on Friday (8 March), securing his second indoor NCAA title in Boston, USA.

The 2022 NCAA Champion, both indoors and outdoors, leaped 8.40m to redeem his loss in 2023 and reclaim the gold in 2024. ALSO READ: Sha’Carri Richardson Unveiled as Face of Nike’s 2024 Spring Collection

“I prayed about this moment, first of all,” said Wayne Pinnock. “I’m just forever grateful for this opportunity to showcase.”

This mark ties the record set by compatriots Carey McLeod (who edged Pinnock in 2023) and legendary jumper James Beckford.

The 8.40m jump also establishes a world lead (WL), giving Pinnock sole possession of it after sharing an 8.34m jump for two months with Italian Mattia Furlani.

Pinnock technically finished the outdoor 2023 season with the WL in the Long Jump as well, at 8.54m, despite winning silver in Budapest.

Representing the University of Arkansas, the KC alum cleared the competition as easily as he cleared 27 feet and six inches in the pit. In fact, Pinnock was the only one who jumped farther than 27 feet, achieving at least 8.23m on all four of his jumps.

The closest competitor was Jeremiah Davis of Florida State, who broke 8.20m for a season’s best, and Florida’s Malcolm Clemons, who reached 8.11m for bronze on his fifth attempt.

Not everything was smooth sailing for Pinnock, however; on a couple of jumps, it seemed he might have surpassed his 8.40m mark, but he fouled.

“It’s a competition, and it’s all about execution,” said Wayne Pinnock. “I know if I had gotten those jumps in, it could have been further.”

