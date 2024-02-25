Lamara Distin of Texas A&M shattered the women’s NCAA and Jamaica’s indoor high jump record on her way to clinching her third consecutive SEC title during the final day of the SEC Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

A Leap Above: Lamara Distin’s Record-Breaking Performance Captivates SEC Indoor Championships

Lamara Distin became the first collegian to clear 2.00m/6-6.75, setting a new benchmark in the women’s NCAA indoor high jump. She effortlessly soared over her first six heights at the first attempt, securing her third straight SEC indoor high jump title after jumping over 1.97m/6-5.5. With history within her grasp, Distin raised the bar once more. On her third and final try, she overcame the record-breaking height, etching her name in the annals of history. ALSO READ: Unstoppable Christopher Morales-Williams Breaks Indoor 400m World Record in Stunning SEC Victory

Connor Schulman and Ja’Qualon Scott, consistent with their season’s performance, achieved a 1-2 finish in the men’s 60m hurdles. Schulman posted a personal best of 7.59, tying for the number one spot on the Texas A&M all-time performers list. Right on his heels, Scott tied his personal best of 7.60 to grab the silver medal.

Sam Whitmarsh made a memorable debut at the SEC Indoor Championships by securing the men’s 800m title with a personal-best time of 1:47.39.

The men’s 4x400m relay team, composed of Auhmad Robinson, Jevon O’Bryant, Scott, and Kimar Farquharson, captured the silver medal with a season-best time of 3:03.62, placing them tenth on the all-time school list and sixth in the country for the year.

The women’s 4x400m team, featuring Camryn Dickson, Jaydan Wood, Nissi Kabongo, and Jermaisha Arnold, finished with a bronze medal in a time of 3:28.77, ranking them sixth in Texas A&M history and nationally for the year.

Ushan Perera and Carter Bajoit both cleared 2.11m/6-11 in the men’s high jump, sharing the bronze medal, marking the second SEC indoor high jump medal for each of the Aggies.

The team also notched several fourth-place finishes. Cooper Cawthra ran the men’s mile in 4:01.87, the seventh-fastest time in school history. Semira Killebrew followed in the women’s 60m with a time of 7.22, ranking 14th in the nation. O’Bryant contributed valuable points in the men’s 400m with a time of 46.42. Bailey Goggans finished the women’s 800m in 2:02.99, narrowly missing her personal best, while Farquharson completed the men’s 800m in 1:48.26.

Kabongo added to the team’s score by placing fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.80m/5-10.75. Additionally, in the field events, Jade Johnson jumped 12.60m/41-4.25 in the women’s triple jump, securing a fifth-place finish. Eric Casarez garnered points in the men’s 3,000m, finishing eighth in 7:58.26, the sixth-fastest time in school history.

At the conclusion of the indoor championships, the Aggie men secured third place in the team standings with 71 points, while the women ended in fourth place with 61 points.

____________________________________________________________

