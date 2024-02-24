The sporting community, particularly the vibrant community of track and field, is today mourning the loss of a revered figure, Hubert Lawrence, whose voice and insights into athletics have illuminated the sport for decades. Lawrence, a cherished track and field analyst, passed away at his home late Friday night, leaving behind a legacy that spanned continents and generations.

Born in 1960 in Britain, Hubert Lawrence became synonymous with the pulse of track and field, bringing to life the achievements and struggles of athletes with an unmatched depth of knowledge and passion. His contributions were not confined to his native or adopted lands; his expertise graced the airwaves at numerous Olympic Games and World Championships, making him a familiar presence to fans worldwide.

The sports community was eagerly anticipating Lawrence’s commentary at the Gibson/McCook Relays at the National Stadium on Saturday, a testament to his enduring commitment to the sport. A St. Jago High School alumnus, Lawrence’s athletic prowess was not limited to the track; he was also a skilled table tennis player and footballer for his school. Yet, it was his “brilliant work behind the microphones” that endeared him to so many. ALSO READ: New book details 50 greatest Jamaican sprint performances

Remembering Hubert Lawrence: The Voice That Defined Generations of Athletics

Hubert Lawrence was widely considered the encyclopedia of track and field, a testament to his profound understanding and appreciation for the sport. His voice was a staple not only at global competitions but also at regional showcases like the Carifta Games and the esteemed boys and girls ‘Champs,’ celebrating the burgeoning talent within the Caribbean.

Beyond the commentary box, Lawrence’s contributions to track and field literature have enriched the sport’s historical narrative. His works, including “50 Days of Fire”, “Power and the Glory” and “Champs 100,” offer invaluable insights into the evolution of track and field, capturing the spirit and triumphs of athletes across different eras. ALSO READ: Standing Room Only at Launch of Finding Foster & Fifty Days…

His last known appearance as an analyst was just a week ago, at the Corporate Area Championship at Jamaica College, broadcasted on Sportsmax. This underscores Lawrence’s unwavering dedication to promoting and preserving the rich history and dynamic future of track and field.

The sports world has indeed lost a monumental figure in Hubert Lawrence. His legacy, however, will continue to resonate through the many lives he touched, the countless athletes he celebrated, and the rich tapestry of track and field history he helped weave. As we reflect on his contributions, we are reminded of the power of sport to inspire, unite, and memorialize the voices that have shaped its course.

