Jamaica won 4x400m at World Indoor Championships
BELGRADE, SERBIA - MARCH 20: Gold Medallists Junelle Bromfield, Janieve Russell, Roneisha McGregor and Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica JAM pose during the Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final Medal Ceremony on Day Three of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022 at Belgrade Arena on March 20, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Jamaica’s Athletics team is gearing up for the World Athletics Indoor Championships happening in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 1st to 3rd. This year, they’re sending a group of 20 athletes, including stars like Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Kimberly Williams, who’ve both earned medals at these competitions before.

Jamaica’s Blend of Experience and Talent Takes on World Indoor Championships

Stephenie McPherson, known for her speed, won a bronze medal in the 400m race at the last championships. She’s part of the 4x400m relay team this time, aiming to bring home a gold medal again. Kimberly Williams, who excels in the triple jump, also won bronze in the World Indoor Championships, in Belgrade, Serbia, two years ago.

The Jamaican team made a good impression at the previous championships, bringing home three medals, including a gold. They’re determined to do even better in Glasgow. ALSO READ: Jamaica Close World Indoor Championships On A High

Also on the World Indoor Championships team are Junelle Bromfield, who was part of the winning relay team in in Belgrade, Serbia, and Stacey-Ann Williams and Charokee Young, who will be running in the 400m. Natoya Goule is back to compete in the 800m, hoping to clinch a medal this time, while Megan Tapper, a bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics, will be making her first appearance at the indoor championships.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd, a silver medalist in the shot put from the 2018 Birmingham World Indoor Championships, will be competing again, aiming for the top spot.

The sprinters are Shashalee Forbes, Briana Williams, and Ackeem Blake, and all three are looking to bring their speed to the indoor track.

Jamaica’s World Indoor Championships Track and Field Team Roster

Women’s Events:

  • 60m: Shashalee Forbes, Briana Williams, Tina Clayton (RESERVE)
  • 400m: Stacey Ann Williams, Charokee Young
  • 800m: Natoya Goule-Toppin
  • 60m Hurdles: Megan Tapper
  • Triple Jump: Kimberly Williams
  • Long Jump: Tissanna Hickling
  • Shot Put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd
  • 4x400m Relay: Junelle Bromfield, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Stacey Williams, Andrenette Knight, Leah Anderson, Lanae-Tava Thomas, Charokee Young

Men’s Events:

  • 60m: Ackeem Blake
  • 400m: Rusheen McDonald
  • 60m Hurdles: Tyler Mason, Damion Thomas, Giano Roberts (RESERVE)
  • Long Jump: Carey McLeod, Tajay Gayle
  • Shot Put: Rajindra Campbell

Management Team:

  • Manager: Dr. Warren Blake
  • Assistant Manager: Heleen Francis
  • Team Doctor: Dr. Marsha James
  • Safeguarding Officer: David Oughton
  • Technical Leader: Maurice Wilson
  • Coaches: Reynaldo Walcott, Paul Francis, Orville Byfield, Mark Elliot
  • Massage Therapists: Oral Thompson, Evan Allen

____________________________________________________________
Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on FacebookTwitterTikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity

Previous articleHubert Lawrence, Esteemed Track and Field Analyst, Passes Away
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here