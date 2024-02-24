Jamaica’s Athletics team is gearing up for the World Athletics Indoor Championships happening in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 1st to 3rd. This year, they’re sending a group of 20 athletes, including stars like Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Kimberly Williams, who’ve both earned medals at these competitions before.

Jamaica’s Blend of Experience and Talent Takes on World Indoor Championships

Stephenie McPherson, known for her speed, won a bronze medal in the 400m race at the last championships. She’s part of the 4x400m relay team this time, aiming to bring home a gold medal again. Kimberly Williams, who excels in the triple jump, also won bronze in the World Indoor Championships, in Belgrade, Serbia, two years ago.

The Jamaican team made a good impression at the previous championships, bringing home three medals, including a gold. They’re determined to do even better in Glasgow. ALSO READ: Jamaica Close World Indoor Championships On A High

Also on the World Indoor Championships team are Junelle Bromfield, who was part of the winning relay team in in Belgrade, Serbia, and Stacey-Ann Williams and Charokee Young, who will be running in the 400m. Natoya Goule is back to compete in the 800m, hoping to clinch a medal this time, while Megan Tapper, a bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics, will be making her first appearance at the indoor championships.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd, a silver medalist in the shot put from the 2018 Birmingham World Indoor Championships, will be competing again, aiming for the top spot.

The sprinters are Shashalee Forbes, Briana Williams, and Ackeem Blake, and all three are looking to bring their speed to the indoor track.

Jamaica’s World Indoor Championships Track and Field Team Roster

Women’s Events:

60m: Shashalee Forbes, Briana Williams, Tina Clayton (RESERVE)

Shashalee Forbes, Briana Williams, Tina Clayton (RESERVE) 400m: Stacey Ann Williams, Charokee Young

Stacey Ann Williams, Charokee Young 800m: Natoya Goule-Toppin

Natoya Goule-Toppin 60m Hurdles: Megan Tapper

Megan Tapper Triple Jump: Kimberly Williams

Kimberly Williams Long Jump: Tissanna Hickling

Tissanna Hickling Shot Put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Danniel Thomas-Dodd 4x400m Relay: Junelle Bromfield, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Stacey Williams, Andrenette Knight, Leah Anderson, Lanae-Tava Thomas, Charokee Young

Men’s Events:

60m: Ackeem Blake

Ackeem Blake 400m: Rusheen McDonald

Rusheen McDonald 60m Hurdles: Tyler Mason, Damion Thomas, Giano Roberts (RESERVE)

Tyler Mason, Damion Thomas, Giano Roberts (RESERVE) Long Jump: Carey McLeod, Tajay Gayle

Carey McLeod, Tajay Gayle Shot Put: Rajindra Campbell

Management Team:

Manager: Dr. Warren Blake

Dr. Warren Blake Assistant Manager: Heleen Francis

Heleen Francis Team Doctor: Dr. Marsha James

Dr. Marsha James Safeguarding Officer: David Oughton

David Oughton Technical Leader: Maurice Wilson

Maurice Wilson Coaches: Reynaldo Walcott, Paul Francis, Orville Byfield, Mark Elliot

Reynaldo Walcott, Paul Francis, Orville Byfield, Mark Elliot Massage Therapists: Oral Thompson, Evan Allen

