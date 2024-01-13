Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, recently encountered a speed unlike any he’s faced on the track. At the Mexico City E-Prix, Bolt test-drove the Formula E GEN3 car, an encounter that led him to humorously admit he had finally met something faster than himself.

During the test drive at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, Bolt’s experience with the GENBETA car was exhilarating. He remarked, “The GenBeta Car, this is the first time in my life I’m comfortable saying something faster than me …. First time I ever said that out of my mouth … It will never happen again.”

This statement, coming from the fastest sprinter in human history, underscores the remarkable capabilities of the Formula E car.

Usain Bolt’s drive was monitored by current Formula E champion Jake Dennis and Formula 1 legend David Coulthard. In the GEN3 car, Bolt’s acceleration from 0 to 60mph in 2.89 seconds and crossing the 100m mark in 4.36 seconds significantly outpaced his world-record 100m sprint time of 9.58 seconds. Coulthard commended Usain Bolt’s performance, saying, “I was very impressed with Usain’s focus and desire to put in a strong performance. Put the world’s fastest man in this incredible race car and he was always going to push it to the limit. Once a champion, always a champion.”

Olympic Legend Usain Bolt Astonished by Formula E Car’s Velocity

This wasn’t Bolt’s first racing experience outside of athletics. Prior to this, he had the opportunity to drive on the Las Vegas street circuit during an F1 event. Reflecting on his drive in the GEN3 Formula E car, Bolt was astounded by its power and acceleration, describing the experience as ‘mind-blowing’ and akin to a ‘rocket ship on wheels.’

“The power from the start was such a surprise and the adrenaline you got is on a different level, easily,” Bolt shared with Formula E. He further added, “Driving it was like nothing I’ve experienced before. I was told that as soon as you drive, you don’t want to stop or get out and they were right. I would do it every day if I could.”

Usain Bolt’s latest adventure into high-speed racing highlights his lifelong fascination with speed, transcending his legendary status on the athletics track to the fast-paced world of motorsport.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity