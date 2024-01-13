Shericka Jackson, the two-time world 200m champion, did not participate in the season opener at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet in Angels, Spanish Town, on Saturday (13 January).

Shericka Jackson was set to compete in the women’s 60m at GC Foster College alongside some of Jamaica’s elite sprinters. However, her withdrawal was confirmed by Bruce James, president of Jackson’s MVP Track Club.

Bruce James Confirms Shericka Jackson’s Will Race Soon

“We want to make sure she was feeling at her best before she starts competing for 2024,” said Bruce James to Trackalerts.com, emphasizing the club’s cautious approach to the athlete’s season debut.

James also indicated that Jackson’s appearance in competitions might happen soon. “We anticipated she should be competing very quickly,” he added.

He further commented on Shericka Jackson’s current training progress. “She is training well, looking good, and we just want to make sure she is ready for her first race of the year,” James elaborated.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity