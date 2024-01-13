Record Watch: Shericka Jackson Takes Another Swing at 21.34s at Prefontaine Classic - Eugene Diamond League Final
Record Watch: Shericka Jackson Takes Another Swing at 21.34s at Prefontaine Classic - Eugene Diamond League Final

Shericka Jackson, the two-time world 200m champion, did not participate in the season opener at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet in Angels, Spanish Town, on Saturday (13 January).

Shericka Jackson was set to compete in the women’s 60m at GC Foster College alongside some of Jamaica’s elite sprinters. However, her withdrawal was confirmed by Bruce James, president of Jackson’s MVP Track Club.

Bruce James Confirms Shericka Jackson’s Will Race Soon

“We want to make sure she was feeling at her best before she starts competing for 2024,” said Bruce James to Trackalerts.com, emphasizing the club’s cautious approach to the athlete’s season debut.

James also indicated that Jackson’s appearance in competitions might happen soon. “We anticipated she should be competing very quickly,” he added.

He further commented on Shericka Jackson’s current training progress. “She is training well, looking good, and we just want to make sure she is ready for her first race of the year,” James elaborated.

____________________________________________________________
Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on FacebookTwitterTikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity

Previous articleAleia Hobbs Victorious in 60m Dash, Chrisann Gordon-Powell Marks Return at LSU Purple Tiger Meet
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here