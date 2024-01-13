Texas A&M’s track and field team marked the debut of their new R.A. “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field facility with standout performances, capturing six event titles and setting seven top-12 all-time records for the Aggies.

Texas A&M Head Coach Pat Henry commented on the facility’s debut. “The facility is great and it’s obvious that if you put good people on this track, they’ll run extremely fast. I think everyone that came in today said the same thing, which was encouraging to hear.”

The opening meet, attracting nearly 2,500 spectators, saw impressive results in the 130,000-square-foot arena.

New Era for Texas A&M Track & Field Begins with Impressive Victories at Home Facility

In the women’s 4x400m relay, Kennedy Wade, Jaydan Wood, Nissi Kabongo, and Jermaisha Arnold clocked the nation’s sixth-fastest time this season at 3:35.62. Camryn Dickson shined in the women’s 60m, clinching victory at 7.251 and recording the third-fastest national time and second-fastest in Aggie history at 7.22 in the prelims. Semira Killebrew followed closely, finishing second at 7.256, ranking fifth-fastest in the nation. Madison Brown secured the top spot in the women’s 3000m with a time of 9:40.51.

On the men’s side, standout performances included Auhmad Robinson winning the 400m at 47.33 seconds, Kimar Farquharson taking the 600m at 1:16.69, and Ondrej Gajdos topping the mile with the 12th-fastest time in Aggie history at 4:04.80.

In the women’s pole vault, Heather Abadie elevated her ranking from third to second among all-time performers, clearing 4.26m/13-11.75. Newcomer Sevanna Hanson placed fifth and entered the top-12 list with a 3.96m/12-11.75 effort. Ella Vajdos also impressed in her debut, clearing 3.81m/12-6 for the 11th spot on the all-time list.

Other notable performances included Nissi Kabongo’s seventh-best high jump mark of 1.81m/5-11.25 and Carlie Weiser’s 10th-best shot put mark of 14.68m/48-2. In the men’s high jump, Carter Bajoit clinched second with a 2.15m/7-0.5 jump, and the men’s 4x400m team also secured second in 3:08.02. The event was a showcase of talent, with the Aggies setting 25 personal bests to kick off the season.

Henry was happy with Texas A&M day’s performance. “We’ve been gone for a year and a half, so it was nice to compete at home. I think we had a lot of good performances today and I’m overall very happy with the first meet,” he said.

