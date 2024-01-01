In a surprising turn of events, Usain Bolt, the Jamaican sprinting legend, is now considering a venture into athletics coaching. Bolt, known for his unprecedented dominance in sprinting and his charismatic personality, had previously expressed reluctance to take up coaching, citing a lack of patience as a key reason.

However, the father of three, including twin boys, now feels differently. His experiences as a parent seem to have instilled in him a newfound sense of patience, a quality he deems essential for coaching. ALSO READ: Inspiring Generations: Usain Bolt Statue Unveiled in Miramar, Florida

Why is Usain Bolt having a change of mind?

Speaking to World Athletics, Bolt shared his evolving perspective. “I remember people always asking me if I would coach, and I’ve always said I don’t have the patience for it. Now, with three kids, patience has become a part of my life, and I’m seriously considering coaching,” said Bolt. ALSO READ: Noah Lyles Takes Aim at Usain Bolt’s World Record in 200m

Usain Bolt’s legendary coach Glen Mills, who guided him through his awe-inspiring career, is a significant influence in this decision. Bolt expressed a desire to learn from his coach, aiming to emulate or even surpass his mentorship skills. “It’s something I’ve discussed with my coach. I need to pick his brain to be as good, or even better than him,” Usain Bolt added.

Bolt holds the world record for the 100-meter dash with a time of 9.58 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a time of 19.19 seconds. He was also part of Jamaica’s 4×100-meter relay team that set a world record time of 36.84 seconds. He won three straight Olympic Games triple, 100m, 200m, and 4x100m gold medals.

Since his retirement from athletics in 2017, Bolt’s journey has been eventful yet challenging. His aspirations to become a professional footballer saw him undertake several trials but without the desired success. Now, turning his focus back to the world of athletics, but this time from the sidelines, Bolt hopes to impart his knowledge and experience to the next generation of athletes.

This potential shift to coaching marks another chapter in Bolt’s storied career, one where he might once again leave a lasting impact on the sport he dominated for years. As the world awaits his decision, Bolt’s foray into coaching could herald a new era of sprinting talent, nurtured by the fastest man ever.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity