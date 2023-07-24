Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Her Sportswomen to Watch in 2023

Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, has selected two American track and field rising stars as sportswomen to watch in 2023.

In making her picks, Richards Ross, one of the most dominating quarter-milers in history, said, “I want to bring you five female athletes that you’ve got to watch in 2023.”

Sanya Richards-Ross won the London 2012 Olympic Games 400m title, adding to the bronze she won in Beijing 2008. She is also the US national record holder over 400m at 48.70.

Her picks include two track and field athletes, Shawnti Jackson and Britton Wilson. Also included in Richards-Ross’ selection are Jordan Chiles, Tokyo Olympic Games Gymnast silver medalist, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese of basketball, and Sophia Smith of soccer.

However, we will only focus on her reasons for the track and field athletes, as she said, “First one is Shanti Jackson, so we’re starting with my favorite sport, Track and field.”

“Shawnti Jackson just turned 18 and is still in high school. She recently broke the National High School record at 100 meters, the first high schooler to run under 10.9, with a time of 10.89. She’s going to Arkansas. She is phenomenal at 100, 200m, and 400m, and baby, her future looks bright,” said Richards-Ross.

Shawnti Jackson’s best time over 200m is 22.70, and clocked 52.54 for the 400m. It’s worth noting that she is the daughter of Olympic Games medalist Bershawn Jackson.

“At number two, still sticking with track and field. What can I say? It’s my fave. I want you to keep an eye on this young lady, Britton Wilson. She has so much promise in the 400m and 400-meter hurdles. She attempted a huge double at the NCAA and showed a lot of potential. Trust me, Britton Wilson is a name we will talk about for a long time as she competes for Team USA at the Olympics.”

Wilson recently signed a pro deal with Adidas and boasts a personal best of 49.13 in the 400m and 53.08 in the 400m hurdles. She holds the Indoor Area Record for 400m at 49.48 and was instrumental in helping Team USA win gold in the women’s 4x400m at the Eugene 2022 World Championship.”

