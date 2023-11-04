Share the News: Tap to Share

SANTIAGO, Nov 2 – World champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed the spotlight on the fourth day of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, storming to victory in the women’s 200 meters final with a commanding performance.

Paulino, renowned for her 400m prowess, showcased her speed over the shorter sprint distance to clinch gold in 22.74 seconds, with Cuba’s Yunisleidy De La Caridad García trailing in second at 23.33 seconds. Brazil’s Ana Carolina De Jesus rounded out the podium with a time of 23.52 seconds.

The track and field events at Santiago23 witnessed a notable dominance from athletes across North America and the Caribbean, with seven of the day’s finals being claimed by the region’s representatives.

In the women’s pole vault, the United States’ Bridget Williams soared to a gold-medal-winning height of 4.60 meters, while Venezuela’s Robeilys Peinado closely followed to secure silver with 4.55 meters. Cuba’s Aslin Quijada completed the top three with a jump of 4.40 meters.

Canada’s Sarah Mitton holds her country’s flag aloft following her gold medal win in shot put on Day 4 of the Pan American Games.

The women’s shot put final saw Canada’s Sarah Dawn Mitton deliver a commanding throw of 19.19 meters to earn the top spot. The Dominican Republic’s Rosa Angelica Ramirez launched to a silver medal position with a heave of 17.99 meters, and the United States’ Adelaide Aquilla captured bronze with a throw of 17.73 meters.

On the men’s side, the 1500m final was a tight contest, with Canada’s Charles Philibert-Thiboutot narrowly edging compatriot Robert Joseph Heppenstall by an incredibly slim margin to take gold in 3:39.74. Heppenstall settled for silver at 3:39.76, and American Casey Comber was hot on their heels, finishing third in 3:39.90.

Cuba’s Leyanis Pérez soared to new heights in the women’s triple jump final, marking a distance of 14.75 meters for the gold. Her compatriot Liadagmis Povea claimed silver with 14.41 meters, while Dominica’s Thea Lafond earned bronze with 14.25 meters.

The heptathlon was dominated by the USA’s Erin Marsh, who accumulated a total of 5882 points for the gold. Alysbeth Felix of Puerto Rico scored silver with 5665 points, and another American, Jordan Virginia Gray, completed the podium with 5494 points.

In the women’s 4x100m relay, the Cuban quartet delivered a stellar performance, crossing the finish line in 43.72 seconds to secure the gold medal. Chile took the silver in 44.19 seconds, with the Dominican Republic not far behind for the bronze in 44.32 seconds.

Brazil, 38.68, won the men’s 4x100m final ahead of Cuba, 39.26, Argentina, 39.48, and Trinidad and Tobago, 39.54.

These victories underscore the athletic excellence prevalent in the region, with the competitors not only chasing medals but also setting benchmarks for future generations in the Pan American Games.