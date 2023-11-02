Share the News: Tap to Share

SANTIAGO, Nov 1 – Deanna Price of the United States stood atop the podium in the women’s hammer throw, securing the gold with a mighty throw of 72.34 meters at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 on Wednesday, underscoring her dominance in the event.

The Missouri native, known for her formidable throws, outdistanced her closest competitor, Rosa Andreina Rodríguez of Venezuela, who earned silver with a throw of 71.59 meters. Canada’s Kaila Rianne Butler completed the medalists with a best effort of 65.10 meters, while Colombia’s Mayra Alexandra Gaviria followed closely with a throw of 64.42 meters.

Price is the Doha 2019 world champion and bronze medallist from this year’s event, Budapest 23.

Johnson picks up bronze at Pan American Games Santiago 2023

In the sprint hurdles, American hurdler Alaysha Alexzandria Johnson secured the bronze with a time of 13.19 seconds. Costa Rica’s Andrea Carolina Vargas claimed victory, clocking a swift 13.06 seconds in a light breeze, narrowly defeating Greisys Lázara Roble of Cuba who finished in 13.09 seconds.

The men’s 110m hurdles was a showcase of speed and precision with Brazil’s Eduardo Rodrigues taking the gold in 13.67 seconds, edging out American De’vion Wilson by 0.11 seconds. Rafael Henrique Campos, also from Brazil, completed the podium with a time of 14.04 seconds.

World 400m champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic comfortably won her 200m heat in 23.04 seconds, qualifying along with Gabriela Anahi Suarez of Ecuador, who recorded a time of 23.63 seconds.

Local fans had something to cheer in the women’s 400m as Chile’s Martina Weil sprinted to victory with a time of 51.48 seconds, outpacing Nicole Dayci Caicedo from Ecuador, who finished in 51.76 seconds. Evelis Jazmin Aguilar of Colombia earned the bronze with her time of 51.95 seconds.

On the men’s side, Lucas Conceicao of Brazil was the fastest in the 400m, crossing the finish line in 45.77 seconds, followed by Luis Antonio Aviles of Mexico with a close 45.97 seconds. Chile’s Martín Kouyoumdjian claimed third place in a time of 46.58 seconds.