Organizers of the 2024 Speed Capital Competition have announced an updated schedule for the eagerly anticipated event. In a statement to parents, athletes, coaches, and clubs, they shared, “We have divided our events into regions; the meets held in each of these regions will culminate in a Series Championship.”

With several locations still marked as ‘TBD,’ the organizers assure that “we are in the midst of finalizing contractual agreements with the facilities, once completed, the calendar will be updated and notification sent to you all.”

The Speed Capital team is also expanding its horizons internationally in 2024. “The SC international events have also been listed; in 2024 we will host events in both the Bahamas and Canada,” the organizers revealed, underscoring their commitment to broadening the scope of the competition.

Reflecting on the past year’s success, the organizers expressed their gratitude: “We thank you all for the overwhelming show of support in 2023 and look forward to providing you with an even greater experience in 2024.”

With this expansion and regional structuring, the 2024 Speed Capital Competition is set to offer a more dynamic and inclusive platform for athletes. Participants and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as the organizers finalize the remaining details.

The enthusiasm for the upcoming season is building, as the Speed Capital team promises a year filled with top-tier athletic performances and regional rivalries.

