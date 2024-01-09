Texas A&M’s track & field star Lamara Distin was named to the prestigious 2024 Preseason Bowerman Watch List, as announced by the USTFCCCA on Tuesday (9 Jan).

Distin, a three-time NCAA high jump champion, marks her second appearance on the preseason Bowerman Watch List and is one of the ten athletes selected for the honor.

Lamara Distin at SEC Indoor

The Jamaican native had an impressive 2023 season, securing an indoor NCAA title and an outdoor runner-up finish. She also achieved two first-place victories at the SEC indoor and outdoor championship meets.

Last summer, Lamara Distin showcased her talent on the international stage at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, where she finished fifth with a clearance of 1.94m/6-4.25.

Throughout the 2023 indoor and outdoor seasons, Distin consistently performed at a high level, never finishing lower than second in any meet she entered. This impressive record includes eight first-place finishes and two runner-up spots.

Joining her on the preseason watch list are notable athletes Alia Armstrong (Arkansas), Axelina Johansson (Nebraska), Olivia Markezich (Notre Dame), Stephanie Ratcliffe (Georgia), Michaela Rose (LSU), Ackelia Smith (Texas), Parker Valby (Florida), Addy Wiley (Huntington), and Roisin Willis (Stanford).

The Bowerman award, established in 2009 and named after former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, is presented annually by the USTFCCCA to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation.

