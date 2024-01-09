BOSTON — The 2022 World Champion in the 100m, Fred Kerley, along with Lamecha Girma, the world record-holder in the 3000m steeplechase, are set to make their New Balance Indoor Grand Prix debuts on Sunday, Feb. 4, as announced by the organizers today (9).

Tickets for the event at the TRACK at New Balance, scheduled for Feb. 4 and part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, are now available for purchase at www.nbindoorgrandprix.com or by calling 1-877-849-8722.

Fred Kerley’s First 60m Dash Among Highlights at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Fred Kerley, recognized as one of the most versatile sprinters in the sport today, will be competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix for the first time. Kerley secured his first individual global medal in 2019 at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, claiming bronze in the 400m. He later switched to the 100m, earning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In 2022, Kerley triumphed in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, OR. The upcoming event will mark Kerley’s first-ever 60m dash in his career, where he will face Noah Lyles, a triple world champion and fellow American.

Lamecha Girma, another international medalist making his Boston debut, will lead the men’s 3000m. Girma boasts a track record of silver medals in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2019, 2022, and 2023 World Athletics Championships, as well as the 2020 Olympic Games. Last year, Girma set a new world indoor record at 3000m with a time of 7:23.81 in Liévin, France, breaking Daniel Komen’s 25-year-old record. He continued his record-breaking streak outdoors, setting a new world record in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 7:52.11 at the Meeting de France Diamond League in Paris.

In the women’s 3000m, local favorite Elle St. Pierre, a Vermont native and University of New Hampshire graduate, is set to return. St. Pierre set an American record in the two-mile at the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with the third-fastest time in history, 9:10.28. In 2022, she won a silver medal in the 3000m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade. After a break for maternity leave in 2023, St. Pierre will compete against Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, the 2022 European Championships and Commonwealth Games silver medalist at 1500m, and Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa, the world U20 record-holder at 5000m.

These top athletes will join previously announced stars such as Gabby Thomas, Jake Wightman, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts, Trey Cunningham, Marco Arop, Mariano García, Bryce Hoppel, and Gudaf Tsegay.

The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, celebrating its 29th year and known for hosting nine world records and 16 American records, will be broadcast live on NBC from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 4. It is a founding member of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, a series of premier indoor athletics events worldwide.

Overall tour winners receive $10,000 and a guaranteed spot at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in March.

