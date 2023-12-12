Share the News: Tap to Share

The Bowerman, collegiate track and field’s highest honor, has a storied history of celebrating the most outstanding athletes in the sport. As we approach the 2023 The Bowerman Presentation (14 Dec), let’s take a look back at the winners who have left an indelible mark on the world of collegiate athletics.

The legacy began in 2009 with Jenny Barringer from Colorado and Galen Rupp from Oregon, setting a high bar for future recipients. In the years that followed, stars such as Ashton Eaton from Oregon (2010), Ngoni Makusha from Florida State (2011), and Kimberlyn Duncan from LSU (2012) continued to exemplify the award’s prestige.

Christian Coleman

As the years progressed, the list of honorees expanded with remarkable athletes. Christian Coleman from Tennessee and Raevyn Rogers from Oregon, both in 2017, demonstrated the depth of talent in collegiate track and field. In 2019, Grant Holloway from Florida further solidified the award’s reputation for recognizing exceptional performances.

Fast forward to 2023, and the tradition of excellence continues with this year’s finalists. On the men’s side, Kyle Garland of Georgia, Jaydon Hibbert of Arkansas, and Leo Neugebauer of Texas have made their mark. Garland, Hibbert, and Neugebauer have collectively won four NCAA titles, broken four collegiate records, and notched ten all-time top-10 performances.

Britton Wilson

The women’s finalists are equally impressive. Julien Alfred of Texas, Jasmine Moore of Florida, and Britton Wilson of Arkansas have dominated the track, combining for ten NCAA titles, contributing to 12 collegiate records, and achieving 33 top-10 all-time performances.

Collegiate track & field’s biggest night is just around the corner. On Thursday (14 Dec), we will witness the continuation of this rich legacy as the 2023 winners of The Bowerman are announced. Each year, The Bowerman Presentation grows more significant, and this year promises to be no exception. The event not only honors the current year’s finest athletes but also celebrates the enduring excellence of past winners, all of whom have contributed to the rich tapestry of collegiate track and field history.

Bowerman Winners Down The Years

Year Male Athletes School Female Athletes School 2022 Trey Cunningham Florida State Abby Steiner Kentucky 2021 JuVaughn Harrison LSU Athing Mu Texas A&M 2019 Grant Holloway Florida Sha’Carri Richardson LSU 2018 Michael Norman Southern California Keturah Orji Georgia 2017 Christian Coleman Tennessee Raevyn Rogers Oregon 2016 Jarrion Lawson Arkansas Courtney Okolo Texas 2015 Marquis Dendy Florida Jenna Prandini Oregon 2014 Deon Lendore Texas A&M Laura Roesler Oregon 2013 Derek Drouin Indiana Brianna Rollins Clemson 2012 Cam Levins Southern Utah Kimberlyn Duncan LSU 2011 Ngoni Makusha Florida State Jessica Beard Texas A&M 2010 Ashton Eaton Oregon Queen Harrison Virginia Tech 2009 Galen Rupp Oregon Jenny Barringer Colorado