The Ashenheim Stadium on Old Hope Road is poised to host the ‘Corporate Champs’, also known as the Corporate Area Development Meet, a highly anticipated athletic event, scheduled for February 16-17, 2024.

Ricky Martin, co-founder of the event, expressed his excitement about the upcoming meet. “We are hoping, and we are going to have a spectacular two days of the event,” Ricky Martin said.

The ‘Corporate Champs’ will start on Friday and will see the 100 metres final run in the evening under the stadium lights, a setup reminiscent of the successful 2023 event.

Corporate Champs’ to Bring Elite Athletics to Ashenheim Stadium Next February

“On Friday evening, under the lights, just like 2023, we have the 100m all classes. We will be having hurdles. We have two days of very high-level competition,” Ricky Martin added, indicating that the event will feature a range of exciting track events, including sprints and hurdles.

Among the schools competing, Kingston College (KC), Calabar, Jamaica College (JC), Wolmer’s, and Excelsior are the defending champions, each looking to retain their titles in what promises to be a fiercely contested meet.

Similarly, in the girls’ competitions, defending champions include Excelsior, Immaculate, Merl Grove, Wolmer’s, Campion College, and Alpha, all of which are set to bring their best to the stadium in hopes of achieving victory once again.

The two-day event is expected to draw large crowds and showcase the talents of young athletes from across the region, continuing the tradition of excellence in Jamaican track and field.

