In a year filled with record-breaking performances, Jaydon Hibbert emerged as the standout collegiate track and field athlete of 2023 in the United States, making history as the first Jamaican to clinch the prestigious Bowerman Award. The announcement was made at the USTFCCCA Convention in Denver, CO, on Thursday, December 14.

Hibbert, whose injury prevented a win at the 2023 world title in Budapest, had an extraordinary year.

“This moment is truly a dream come true and I could say that it definitely made up for what happened in Budapest,” Hibbert reflected on his achievement.

He viewed the Bowerman Award as a symbol of his journey, saying, “As I look on the surface of this prestigious award, I see a reflection of a kid that God did not and will not give up on and it’s also a reminder of how he can transform you from nothing to something great.” ALSO READ: Julien Alfred: A New Chapter in Collegiate Athletics with Bowerman Award

From Arnett Gardens to Bowerman Glory: Jaydon Hibbert’s Historic Win

Hibbert, hailing from Arnett Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica, dominated the collegiate triple jump scene like no other. ALSO READ: Steven Gardiner Set to Star at 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike

The freshman from Arkansas made a sweeping impact, claiming the NCAA title in both indoor and outdoor categories. He unified the collegiate records with an indoor jump of 17.54m (57-6½) and an outdoor leap of 17.87m (58-7½) at the SEC Championships. His achievements shattered the previous collegiate records in the triple jump, which had stood for over 35 years, by significant margins.

Remarkably, Hibbert required only a dozen jumps throughout the season to set these new benchmarks. This feat not only underscores his athletic prowess but also his efficiency and consistency. His accolade places him among the elite of Arkansas athletes, following in the footsteps of 2016 Bowerman winner Jarrion Lawson and 2022 finalist Ayden Owens-Delerme. Notably, Hibbert is the fifth freshman and the youngest athlete ever to be named a finalist for The Bowerman.

Hibbert’s acknowledgment at The Bowerman Presentation was not just a personal milestone but a testament to his resilience and exceptional talent, marking him as a trailblazer in collegiate track and field history.

Watch the awards ceremony at this link