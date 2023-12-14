St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred captured the 2023 Bowerman Award after an outstanding season with the Texas Longhorn, standing out in a competitive field that included Jasmine Moore of Florida and Britton Wilson of Arkansas. Their collective achievements encompass ten NCAA titles, equaling or breaking 12 collegiate records, and an impressive 33 top-10 all-time collegiate performances.

Alfred was presented with the prestigious Bowerman Award by last year’s winner, Abby Steiner, at the USTFCCCA Convention in Denver, CO, on Thursday, December 14. ALSO READ: Jaydon Hibbert: First Jamaican to Win Prestigious Bowerman Award in Stellar 2023

“It’s a very surreal moment for me, and I’m trying not to cry.

Tonight is a special, not just for me, but for Texas winning the second Bowerman award,” Alfred said, acknowledging her country, coach, mother, teammates, and family members. “To all of you, I say thank you. Like I just mentioned tonight, it takes a village to get you to where you are, and I will give thanks to these people over and over again because without them, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Alfred also expressed gratitude to God for the gifts and guidance she received, specifically mentioning coach Eldrick Floreal’s influential role.

Bowerman Award 2023: Julien Alfred’s Triumph in Track and Field

Julien Alfred, who hails from Castries, St. Lucia, went four-for-four in national titles, sweeping the 100 and 200 at the NCAA DI Outdoor Track & Field Championships after taking the 60 and 200 at the NCAA DI Indoor Championships.

She set the collegiate record (CR) in the indoor 60 five times, ultimately achieving a time of 6.94 and producing eight of the top-11 marks in collegiate history. In the indoor 200, her CR of 22.01 ranks as the second-fastest in world history. During the outdoor season, she led the Longhorn 4×100 squad to new collegiate records and won individual titles with the fastest all-conditions 100 and 200 marks by a collegian.

Alfred is the fourth female athlete from Texas to be a finalist for The Bowerman, following in the footsteps of past nominees Courtney Okolo, who won in 2016, Tara Davis, and Destinee Hooker.

She quoted Romans 8:18, reflecting on her career: “The pain that you’re feeling can’t compare to the joy that’s coming.”

Alfred concluded her speech with a message of motivation: “And I know that there may be somebody out there who may be struggling in their career, maybe you’re a freshman or whatever journey you’re on. I would say to you, Don’t stop. Don’t give up on yourself. Trust the process. And that light you’ve been praying for and hoping for is going to come one day.”

Watch the Bowerman Awards here