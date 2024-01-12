The University of Alabama outshone Auburn at the 2024 Harvey Glance Tide vs. Tigers Dual Meet, clinching 16 event victories at the Birmingham Crossplex. The meet was a showcase of athletic prowess, with Alabama asserting its dominance.

In the Women’s 60-meter dash, Milan Fields of Alabama sprinted to victory in 7.32 seconds, just ahead of Auburn’s Chante Clinkscale, who clocked 7.35 seconds. Auburn’s Vimbayi Maisvorewa led the 300-meter dash with a time of 37.75 seconds, while Alabama’s Ariike Elijah followed in 38.81 seconds. The 500-meter dash was claimed by Auburn’s Abasiono Akpan in 1:13.71, with Margaret Conteh from Alabama finishing in 1:16.46.

Alabama’s McKenzie Hogue won the Women’s 1000 Meter Run in 2:52.36, leading teammate Keaton Morrison at 2:55.65. Joy Gill, also from Alabama, topped the 3000 3000-meter run in 9:26.95, with Lilly Walters placing second in 9:46.62. The Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay was captured by Auburn in 3:43.53, while Alabama finished the race in 4:12.37.

On the men’s side, Favour Ashe from Auburn won the 60 Meter Dash in 6.53 seconds, with Alabama’s Jekovan Rhetta close behind at 6.66 seconds. Auburn’s Makanakaishe Charamba clinched the 300-meter dash in 33.52 seconds, slightly ahead of Alabama’s Hasani Barr at 33.76 seconds. Alabama’s Khaleb McRae dominated the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:01.07.

Alabama’s Oussama El Bouchayby led the 1000-meter run in 2:24.30, and teammate Victor Kiprop won the 3000-meter run in 8:12.43. In the 60-meter Hurdles, Auburn’s Ja’Kobe Tharpe triumphed in 7.85 seconds. Alabama took the Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay in 3:21.07, while Auburn secured the Distance Medley in 9:53.62.

In field events, the Women’s High Jump saw a tie between Alabama’s Miracle Ailes and Auburn’s Sanaa Barnes, both clearing 1.84m. Alabama’s Victoria Faber and Auburn’s Lexie Leinneweber both vaulted 3.87m in the Pole Vault. The Long Jump was won by Simone Johnson from Auburn with 5.99m, and Alabama’s MyeJoi Williams threw 17.29m in the Shot Put. Chandler Hayden from Alabama took first in the Weight Throw with 21.31m.

Alabama’s dominance continued in the men’s field events, with Khristian Watson clearing 2.06m in the High Jump. Louis Martinez from Alabama topped the Pole Vault with a 5.20m vault, and Julian Collins led the Long Jump with 7.37m. Auburn’s Matthew Rueff won the Shot Put with a throw of 17.70m, and Alabama’s Ruben Banks clinched the Weight Throw with 22.31m.

The dual meet highlighted the depth of talent at both universities, with Alabama taking the upper hand in this year’s competition.

