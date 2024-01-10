The University of Alabama track and field team is set to launch its 2024 indoor season against archrival Auburn in the Harvey Glance Tide and Tigers Dual Meet on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide will travel down I-65 to the Birmingham Crossplex, with the inaugural event kicking off at 5 p.m. CT.

Alabama’s team is preparing to compete in a total of 26 events, encompassing 10 field and 16 track events. The dual meet will commence with the women’s weight throw at 5 p.m., featuring Mye’Joi Williams and Chandler Hayden as they make their first appearance in Alabama colors. The men’s weight throw will follow at 6:10 p.m., with athletes Ruben Banks, Nathan Cooper, Tommy Danner, and Barry Evans representing the Crimson Tide.

Track events will start at 6:15 p.m. with the women’s 60-meter hurdles, closely followed by the men’s 60-meter hurdles at 6:20 p.m. ALSO READ: Shericka Jackson and Kishane Thompson to Speed into 2024 Spotlight at JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Meet

This year’s dual meet is particularly significant as it honors the late Harvey Glance, a celebrated figure in the track and field world, who passed away on June 13, 2023. Glance, a Phenix City, Ala., native, was a four-time NCAA champion during his time as a student-athlete at Auburn from 1976-79. His illustrious career included three Olympic appearances and a 1976 Olympic gold medal.

Glance also made his mark as a coach, leading Auburn’s track and field team from 1991-96 where he coached three NCAA champions and three Olympians. In 1997, he crossed over to the University of Alabama, heading the track and field program until his retirement in 2011. His coaching prowess extended to the international stage, where he served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2003 World Championships and coached the 2006 World Junior Team. Notably, he guided Alabama alumnus Kirani James of Grenada to 400-meter Olympic gold in 2012.

Glance’s contributions to athletics were recognized with his induction into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Congressional Gold Medal of Freedom in 2008. The Harvey Glance Tide and Tigers Dual Meet serves as a fitting tribute to a man who significantly impacted the sport both within Alabama and beyond.

