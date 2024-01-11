Katie Moon Leads Stellar Line-Up at National Pole Vault Summit in Reno

Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Katie Moon is set to headline a star-studded field at the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada, USA, this weekend. The elite competition, attracting some of the biggest names in pole vaulting, will commence on Friday evening at the Livestock Center, with events across all divisions scheduled for Saturday (13 Jan).

Joining Moon in the elite women’s category are other luminaries of the sport, including former Olympic winner Katerina Stefanidi, Olympic medalist Sandi Morris, and the up-and-coming talent Hana Moll. This assembly of world-class athletes sets the stage for a highly anticipated showdown in the women’s competition.

Reno’s National Pole Vault Summit Brings Together Olympic and World Champions

The men’s event is equally impressive, featuring Olympic medalist Chris Nilsen, U.S. record holder KC Lightfoot, and former World Champion Sam Kendricks. The field is further bolstered by the presence of Jacob Wooten, Zach Bradford, and France’s top current jumper Thibaut Collet, adding an international flavor to the event.

This weekend’s summit represents the first major competition of the winter season and is expected to be a showcase of some of the best pole vaulting talents in the world. The National Pole Vault Summit in Reno is not just a competition but a celebration of the sport, bringing together elite athletes who have made significant contributions to pole vaulting on the global stage.

With such a high-caliber line-up, the event promises to be a highlight of the indoor track and field season, offering fans and enthusiasts an exciting glimpse into the current state of pole vaulting at its finest.

