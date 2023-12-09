Share the News: Tap to Share

The Abbott World Marathon Majors, a collection of six of the world’s most prestigious marathons, has been recognized with the World Athletics President’s Award.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, who presented virtually to Dawna Stone, CEO of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, hailed her team’s contribution, saying such is “one of the co-pillars in the sports, which is participation.”

“You helped make us the most accessible and the most participated sports in the world, so it’s a very modest token—my respect for everything you have done,” he added.

Dawna Stone, CEO of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, expressed her gratitude upon receiving this esteemed accolade. “I am beyond honoured to accept the World Athletics President’s Award on behalf of @WMMajors, our six races and our six board members. We’re so delighted to accept it and so grateful for the recognition,” Stone stated.

This acknowledgment underscores the significant impact that the Abbott World Marathon Majors has had in the world of long-distance running, both in terms of its elite competitions and its broad appeal to runners of all levels. The series has become a beacon in the marathon world, celebrating human endurance and the unifying spirit of sport.