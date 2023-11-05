Share the News: Tap to Share

NEW YORK – In a display of sheer endurance and speed, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola surged to victory in the men’s race at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, setting a blistering pace that left his rivals trailing in his wake. Meanwhile, Hellen Obiri of Kenya dominated the women’s competition, showcasing her marathon prowess in the city that never sleeps.

Tola, the Ethiopian long-distance runner, completed the course in a time of 2:04:58, averaging a swift 04:46 minutes per mile, a pace that carved his name into the marathon’s illustrious list of champions. Close behind him, Albert Korir of Kenya crossed the finish line in 2:06:57, while Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata claimed the third spot with a time of 2:07:11.

Obiri’s Big Apple Blossom: From Track to New York City Marathon Triumph

The women’s race was equally thrilling, with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri taking the top spot in a competitive field. Obiri clocked a winning time of 2:27:23, narrowly edging out Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey by a mere six seconds. Kenyan Sharon Lokedi finished a close third in 2:27:33, rounding out a podium dominated by East African athletes.

Brigid Kosgei, another Kenyan and a pre-race favorite, finished in fourth place with a time of 2:27:45. American runners Kellyn Taylor and Molly Huddle showed strong performances, finishing in the top ten and highlighting the depth of the marathon-running talent.

The marathon, which is part of the prestigious World Athletics Platinum Label Road Race series, once again proved to be a battleground for some of the world’s best long-distance runners. Under crisp autumn skies, thousands of participants from across the globe descended upon New York’s streets, each with their own personal goals, from setting records to simply crossing the finish line.

The 2023 marathon has written new chapters in the legacy of long-distance running, showcasing the sport’s unifying spirit and the personal triumphs of its athletes. As the runners recover from the grueling 26.2-mile journey, their sights, no doubt, are already set on the next challenge, each step a testament to the enduring appeal of the New York City Marathon.

For the complete roundup of today’s marathon results, visit our official marathon results page.