Jamaican athletes Jessica McLean, Marie Forbes, Daniel Cope, and Shantae Foreman emerged as standout winners at the Clemson Opener on December 8, 2023, at Clemson University’s Indoor Track Facility, a day highlighted by spirited competition and impressive performances.
Jessica McLean, a sophomore at Clemson, displayed exceptional prowess in the women’s 1000 meters, setting a personal best of 2:53.59. She was followed closely by her Clemson senior colleague, Kayan Green, who completed the race in 2:54.40, and Georgia Tech sophomore Gracie Marston, who finished in 2:57.84.
Clemson’s Shantae Foreman, known most for the high jump, demonstrated her athletic talent in the women’s triple jump with a 13.08-meter (42-11) first-place effort. Georgia State’s Ronasche Fluker claimed the second spot with a leap of 12.00 meters (39-4½). ALSO READ: Personal Bests Abound at Clemson Opener
The women’s weight throw finals were equally thrilling. Clemson’s Marie Forbes, a senior, showcased her strength with a leading throw of 21.86 meters (71-8¾). Her teammate, freshman Kendra Dye, followed with a throw of 17.41 meters (57-1½), while Florida A&M senior Denae Hill achieved a personal best with 15.28 meters (50-1¾).
The men’s weight throw finals saw Clemson’s Daniel Cope, a senior, dominate with a throw of 21.31 meters (69-11). Freshman Matthew Auble, also from Clemson, secured the second position with a throw of 18.45 meters (60-6½), and Ridvan Kazimov, a senior from Life, finished third with 17.54 meters (57-6½).
Clemson athletes also excelled in the women’s 3000 meters finals. Senior Grace Hanratty clinched victory with a time of 10:25.76, edging out her junior teammate Mackenzie Steele, who finished in 10:26.12. Clemson freshman Alyssa Hammond completed the top three with a time of 10:34.31.
In the Clemson Opener relay events, South Carolina’s women’s 4×400 meters team triumphed with a time of 3:36.46. Clemson’s team came in second at 3:38.77, followed by N. Carolina A&T at 3:49.61.
The men’s 4×400 meters relay was a close race, with N. Carolina A&T achieving a season-best of 3:13.38 to win, while Clemson took second place with a time of 3:13.69, and St. Augustine’s finished in 3:19.75, also marking a season-best.