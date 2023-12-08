Share the News: Tap to Share

Jamaican athletes Jessica McLean, Marie Forbes, Daniel Cope, and Shantae Foreman emerged as standout winners at the Clemson Opener on December 8, 2023, at Clemson University’s Indoor Track Facility, a day highlighted by spirited competition and impressive performances.

Jessica McLean, a sophomore at Clemson, displayed exceptional prowess in the women’s 1000 meters, setting a personal best of 2:53.59. She was followed closely by her Clemson senior colleague, Kayan Green, who completed the race in 2:54.40, and Georgia Tech sophomore Gracie Marston, who finished in 2:57.84.

Clemson’s Shantae Foreman, known most for the high jump, demonstrated her athletic talent in the women’s triple jump with a 13.08-meter (42-11) first-place effort. Georgia State’s Ronasche Fluker claimed the second spot with a leap of 12.00 meters (39-4½). ALSO READ: Personal Bests Abound at Clemson Opener

The women’s weight throw finals were equally thrilling. Clemson’s Marie Forbes, a senior, showcased her strength with a leading throw of 21.86 meters (71-8¾). Her teammate, freshman Kendra Dye, followed with a throw of 17.41 meters (57-1½), while Florida A&M senior Denae Hill achieved a personal best with 15.28 meters (50-1¾).

The men’s weight throw finals saw Clemson’s Daniel Cope, a senior, dominate with a throw of 21.31 meters (69-11). Freshman Matthew Auble, also from Clemson, secured the second position with a throw of 18.45 meters (60-6½), and Ridvan Kazimov, a senior from Life, finished third with 17.54 meters (57-6½).

Clemson athletes also excelled in the women’s 3000 meters finals. Senior Grace Hanratty clinched victory with a time of 10:25.76, edging out her junior teammate Mackenzie Steele, who finished in 10:26.12. Clemson freshman Alyssa Hammond completed the top three with a time of 10:34.31.

In the Clemson Opener relay events, South Carolina’s women’s 4×400 meters team triumphed with a time of 3:36.46. Clemson’s team came in second at 3:38.77, followed by N. Carolina A&T at 3:49.61.

The men’s 4×400 meters relay was a close race, with N. Carolina A&T achieving a season-best of 3:13.38 to win, while Clemson took second place with a time of 3:13.69, and St. Augustine’s finished in 3:19.75, also marking a season-best.