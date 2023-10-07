Chicago, USA – The men’s division of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon promises an exhilarating showdown, featuring the defending champion, Benson Kipruto, and London Marathon victor, Kelvin Kiptum. These two elite runners lead a field of eight athletes, all boasting impressive sub-2:06 personal bests.
Notably, Belgium’s World and Olympic bronze medallist, Bashir Abdi, adds to the star-studded competition.
While anticipation builds for the race, there’s also an exciting wildcard in the mix. Daniel Mateiko, a former successful track star and recent champion of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, is gearing up for his marathon debut, raising the prospect of intriguing surprises on race day.
Men’s Chicago Marathon Field
- Kelvin Kiptum – 2:01:25 (London, 2023) KEN
- Bashir Abdi – 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021) BEL
- Benson Kipruto – 2:04:24 (Chicago, 2022) KEN
- Dawit Wolde – 2:04:27 (Rotterdam, 2021) ETH
- Seifu Tura – 2:04:29 (Milan, 2021) ETH
- Daniel Do Nascimento – 2:04:51 (Seoul, 2022) BRA
- John Korir – 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) KEN
- Huseydin Mohamed – 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) ETH
- Milkesa Mengesha – 2:05:29 (Valencia, 2022) ETH
- Galen Rupp – 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018) USA
- Conner Mantz – 2:08:16 (Chicago, 2022) USA
- Yuki Matsumura – 2:09:01 (Otsu, 2021) JPN
- Takashi Ichida – 2:09:15 (Oita, 2022) JPN
- Kei Katanishi – 2:09:27 (Otsu, 2021) JPN
- Matt McDonald – 2:09:49 (Chicago, 2022) USA
- Jorge Castelblanco – 2:09:49 (Valencia, 2020) PAN
- Mick Iacofano – 2:09:55 (Chandler, 2020) USA
- Masashi Nonaka – 2:09:57 (Osaka, 2023) JPN
- Masaki Tsuda – 2:10:40 (Oita, 2023) JPN
- Mizuki Higashi – 2:11:04 (Tokyo, 2023) JPN
- Colin Mickow – 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020) USA
- Andrew Colley – 2:11:26 (Rotterdam, 2023) USA
- Frank Lara – 2:11:32 (Houston, 2022) USA
- Kevin Salvano – 2:11:49 (Duluth, 2023) USA
- Clayton Young – 2:11:51 (Chicago, 2022) USA
- Joel Reichow – 2:12:11 (Sacramento, 2022) USA
- Brian Shrader – 2:12:53 (Paris, 2023) USA
- Dan Kremske – 2:14:53 (Chicago 2019) USA
- Daniel Mateiko – Debut KEN
- Wesley Kiptoo – Debut KEN
- Connor Winter – Debut USA