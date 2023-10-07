Share the News: Tap to Share

Chicago, USA – The men’s division of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon promises an exhilarating showdown, featuring the defending champion, Benson Kipruto, and London Marathon victor, Kelvin Kiptum. These two elite runners lead a field of eight athletes, all boasting impressive sub-2:06 personal bests.

Notably, Belgium’s World and Olympic bronze medallist, Bashir Abdi, adds to the star-studded competition.

While anticipation builds for the race, there’s also an exciting wildcard in the mix. Daniel Mateiko, a former successful track star and recent champion of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, is gearing up for his marathon debut, raising the prospect of intriguing surprises on race day.

Men’s Chicago Marathon Field

Kelvin Kiptum – 2:01:25 (London, 2023) KEN Bashir Abdi – 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021) BEL Benson Kipruto – 2:04:24 (Chicago, 2022) KEN Dawit Wolde – 2:04:27 (Rotterdam, 2021) ETH Seifu Tura – 2:04:29 (Milan, 2021) ETH Daniel Do Nascimento – 2:04:51 (Seoul, 2022) BRA John Korir – 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) KEN Huseydin Mohamed – 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) ETH Milkesa Mengesha – 2:05:29 (Valencia, 2022) ETH Galen Rupp – 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018) USA Conner Mantz – 2:08:16 (Chicago, 2022) USA Yuki Matsumura – 2:09:01 (Otsu, 2021) JPN Takashi Ichida – 2:09:15 (Oita, 2022) JPN Kei Katanishi – 2:09:27 (Otsu, 2021) JPN Matt McDonald – 2:09:49 (Chicago, 2022) USA Jorge Castelblanco – 2:09:49 (Valencia, 2020) PAN Mick Iacofano – 2:09:55 (Chandler, 2020) USA Masashi Nonaka – 2:09:57 (Osaka, 2023) JPN Masaki Tsuda – 2:10:40 (Oita, 2023) JPN Mizuki Higashi – 2:11:04 (Tokyo, 2023) JPN Colin Mickow – 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020) USA Andrew Colley – 2:11:26 (Rotterdam, 2023) USA Frank Lara – 2:11:32 (Houston, 2022) USA Kevin Salvano – 2:11:49 (Duluth, 2023) USA Clayton Young – 2:11:51 (Chicago, 2022) USA Joel Reichow – 2:12:11 (Sacramento, 2022) USA Brian Shrader – 2:12:53 (Paris, 2023) USA Dan Kremske – 2:14:53 (Chicago 2019) USA Daniel Mateiko – Debut KEN Wesley Kiptoo – Debut KEN Connor Winter – Debut USA