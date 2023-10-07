Defending Chicago Marathon champion Benson Kipruto
Chicago, USA – The men’s division of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon promises an exhilarating showdown, featuring the defending champion, Benson Kipruto, and London Marathon victor, Kelvin Kiptum. These two elite runners lead a field of eight athletes, all boasting impressive sub-2:06 personal bests.

Notably, Belgium’s World and Olympic bronze medallist, Bashir Abdi, adds to the star-studded competition.

While anticipation builds for the race, there’s also an exciting wildcard in the mix. Daniel Mateiko, a former successful track star and recent champion of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, is gearing up for his marathon debut, raising the prospect of intriguing surprises on race day.

Men’s Chicago Marathon Field

  1. Kelvin Kiptum – 2:01:25 (London, 2023) KEN
  2. Bashir Abdi – 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021) BEL
  3. Benson Kipruto – 2:04:24 (Chicago, 2022) KEN
  4. Dawit Wolde – 2:04:27 (Rotterdam, 2021) ETH
  5. Seifu Tura – 2:04:29 (Milan, 2021) ETH
  6. Daniel Do Nascimento – 2:04:51 (Seoul, 2022) BRA
  7. John Korir – 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) KEN
  8. Huseydin Mohamed – 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) ETH
  9. Milkesa Mengesha – 2:05:29 (Valencia, 2022) ETH
  10. Galen Rupp – 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018) USA
  11. Conner Mantz – 2:08:16 (Chicago, 2022) USA
  12. Yuki Matsumura – 2:09:01 (Otsu, 2021) JPN
  13. Takashi Ichida – 2:09:15 (Oita, 2022) JPN
  14. Kei Katanishi – 2:09:27 (Otsu, 2021) JPN
  15. Matt McDonald – 2:09:49 (Chicago, 2022) USA
  16. Jorge Castelblanco – 2:09:49 (Valencia, 2020) PAN
  17. Mick Iacofano – 2:09:55 (Chandler, 2020) USA
  18. Masashi Nonaka – 2:09:57 (Osaka, 2023) JPN
  19. Masaki Tsuda – 2:10:40 (Oita, 2023) JPN
  20. Mizuki Higashi – 2:11:04 (Tokyo, 2023) JPN
  21. Colin Mickow – 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020) USA
  22. Andrew Colley – 2:11:26 (Rotterdam, 2023) USA
  23. Frank Lara – 2:11:32 (Houston, 2022) USA
  24. Kevin Salvano – 2:11:49 (Duluth, 2023) USA
  25. Clayton Young – 2:11:51 (Chicago, 2022) USA
  26. Joel Reichow – 2:12:11 (Sacramento, 2022) USA
  27. Brian Shrader – 2:12:53 (Paris, 2023) USA
  28. Dan Kremske – 2:14:53 (Chicago 2019) USA
  29. Daniel Mateiko – Debut KEN
  30. Wesley Kiptoo – Debut KEN
  31. Connor Winter – Debut USA
